As time passes, China’s incursions in Ladakh take the form of a fait accompli. India’s options, therefore, range from bad, to worse, to truly ugly, argue Christopher Clary and Vipin Narang in War on the Rocks.
In the United States today, social media campaigns represent the collective demonisation culture of the Soveit Union, argues Izabella Tabarovsky in Tablet.
The Indian media’s conduct during the Ladakh crisis shows a dramatically diminished ability to ask questions, let alone seek answers, argues Parveen Swami in Firstport.