  • As time passes, China’s incursions in Ladakh take the form of a fait accompli. India’s options, therefore, range from bad, to worse, to truly ugly, argue Christopher Clary and Vipin Narang in War on the Rocks.
  • In the United States today, social media campaigns represent the collective demonisation culture of the Soveit Union, argues Izabella Tabarovsky in Tablet.
  • The Indian media’s conduct during the Ladakh crisis shows a dramatically diminished ability to ask questions, let alone seek answers, argues Parveen Swami in Firstport.
  • China-India border dispute: is Pakistan about to enter the fray, asks Tom Hussain in the South China Morning Post.
  • In two years, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has squandered two decades of political capital, says Najam Sethi in Friday Times.  
  • In Guernica, Madhuri Sastry interview Megha Majumdar, author of the new novel A Burning, set in Kolkata as Hindu nationalist sentiment rises.  
  • In the New York Times, Mar Mazower reviews Richard Evans’ biography of the British historian Eric Hobsbawm.
  • We can’t talk about racism without understanding whiteness, argues Priyamvada Gopal in the Guardian.
  • In Symposium, Melissa Febos writes about art without men.
  • Paromita Vohra writes on the history of dance in Bollywood in Parotechnics