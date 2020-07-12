  1. A key component of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s ideological success is creating order by trampling on law, writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta in the Indian Express.
  2. Gangster Vikas Dubey’s life and death point to the undermining of the authority of the state and the politicisation of the police, writes Julio Ribeiro, also in the Indian Express.
  3. In the Hindustan Times, Vir Sanghvi calls Vikas Dubey’s death a watershed moment for encounter killings in India.
  4. In the Telegraph, a compilation of the extrajudicial killings that led up to Vikas Dubey’s death.
  5. Acute financial distress brought about by the Covid-19 lockdown is leading to suicides, writes Sunil Kashyap in the Caravan.
  6. In LiveMint Lounge, Bibek Bhattacharya on the long-predicted big Himalayan earthquake.
  7. The Bharatiya Janata Party may have dislodged the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh but it was a pyrrhic victory, writes Rakesh Dixit in the Economic and Political Weekly.
  8. Also in the Economic and Political Weekly, why the public distribution system needs an overhaul if it is to ensure food security during the pandemic.
  9. In the New Yorker, Casey Cep writes about a racial reckoning at the heart of a book about an American lynching.
  10. In the Guardian, Jonathan Freedland on why United States President Donald Trump is a hypocrite and a bigot but right to condemn China.