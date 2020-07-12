The Daily Fix
What the life and death of Vikas Dubey say about the Indian state and nine other reads
Ten must-read pieces for the weekend.
- A key component of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s ideological success is creating order by trampling on law, writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta in the Indian Express.
- Gangster Vikas Dubey’s life and death point to the undermining of the authority of the state and the politicisation of the police, writes Julio Ribeiro, also in the Indian Express.
- In the Hindustan Times, Vir Sanghvi calls Vikas Dubey’s death a watershed moment for encounter killings in India.
- In the Telegraph, a compilation of the extrajudicial killings that led up to Vikas Dubey’s death.
- Acute financial distress brought about by the Covid-19 lockdown is leading to suicides, writes Sunil Kashyap in the Caravan.
- In LiveMint Lounge, Bibek Bhattacharya on the long-predicted big Himalayan earthquake.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party may have dislodged the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh but it was a pyrrhic victory, writes Rakesh Dixit in the Economic and Political Weekly.
- Also in the Economic and Political Weekly, why the public distribution system needs an overhaul if it is to ensure food security during the pandemic.
- In the New Yorker, Casey Cep writes about a racial reckoning at the heart of a book about an American lynching.
- In the Guardian, Jonathan Freedland on why United States President Donald Trump is a hypocrite and a bigot but right to condemn China.