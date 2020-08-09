  1. The manner in which Muslims were dispossessed of the Babri Masjid is a direct assault on constitutional wisdom, writes MR Shamshad in the Indian Express.
  2. With the Ayodhya bhumi poojan ceremony, we saw the dismantling of the old republic and the foundation of the new, writes Suhas Palshikar, also in the Indian Express.
  3. In Ayodhya, Hindu nationalists reversed the tide of history, writes Mihir Sharma in Bloomberg.
  4. In Ayodhya, India marked another day of erasure and insult against its Muslim citizens, writes Rana Ayyub in the Washington Post.
  5. In the Hindu, Happymon Jacob on a year of mythmaking about Kashmir.
  6. Vanessa Chishti writes about three moments of dissent in Kashmir in Outlook magazine.
  7. Along with political victories, the Bharatiya Janata Party will also have to take care of social harmony, writes Shashi Shekhar in Livemint.
  8. Since Kashmir’s special status was erased, land rights are being crushed and so is dissent, writes Mirza Waheed in the Guardian.
  9. In the New York Review of Books, Jonathan Freedland explores the subject of disinformation, made more urgent by the pandemic.
  10. Derek Thompson writes in the Atlantic about how the pandemic will change the future of the workforce.