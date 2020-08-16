  1. How realistic are hopes that agriculture will revive demandin a pandemic-hit economy? Himanshu crunches the numbers in Mint
  2. A senior Facebook executive opposed the idea of removing contentious posts by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, warning that this could hurt the company’s business prospects in India, reports the Wall Street Journal
  3.   Having Kamal Harris in the White House would mean someone with a strong understanding of India might speak thoughtfully and criticallyabout Kashmir, or the Indian nationalism that has marginalised the country’s Muslim community and led to a controversial citizenship law that excludes Muslim immigrants – issues President Trump has failed to meaningfully address, says Akanksha Singh in CNN. 
  4.   It was expected that the introduction of Goods and Services Tax would increase India’s Gross Domestic Product of the country because the simplified tax structure would eliminate the cascading effect of taxes and increase the government’s revenue. This has not happened, says Vinay K Srivastava in the Hindustan Times. 
  5. Was there any dharma in flaunting the bhoomi puja for the Ram temple, making a national spectacle of it, knowing full well that an entire section of the population, not just Muslims, was feeling excluded, deprived and diminished? TM Krishna writes about Modi’s visit to Ayodhya in The Indian Express
  6. When your name is Osama and you’re living in post-9/11 America, you always know “The Question” is coming. Osama Shehzad, a Pakistan national, on the travails of traveling with a dreaded name. 
  7.   Scarred by trauma and devoted to Donald Trump, a man began mailing explosives to the president’s critics on the eve of an election. Garrett M Graff in Wired describes the race to catch the man.   
  8. Danielle Tcholakian in Longreads puts together a reading list on Kamala Harris
  9.   Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu’s quest to open relations with Arab countries without settling the Palestinian conflict long seemed quixotic. External events changed the equation, says David Halbfinger and Ronen Bergman in New York Times. 
  10. MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket over an Instagram post. Sidharth Monga in Espncricinfo on how this reflects Dhoni’s career itself. 