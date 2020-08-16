A senior Facebook executive opposed the idea of removing contentious posts by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, warning that this could hurt the company’s business prospects in India, reports the Wall Street Journal.
Having Kamal Harris in the White House would mean someone with a strong understanding of India might speak thoughtfully and criticallyabout Kashmir, or the Indian nationalism that has marginalised the country’s Muslim community and led to a controversial citizenship law that excludes Muslim immigrants – issues President Trump has failed to meaningfully address, says Akanksha Singh in CNN.
It was expected that the introduction of Goods and Services Tax would increase India’s Gross Domestic Product of the country because the simplified tax structure would eliminate the cascading effect of taxes and increase the government’s revenue. This has not happened, says Vinay K Srivastava in the Hindustan Times.