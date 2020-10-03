Displayed at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, this painting of a woman with a bird shows a transition from daylight to darkness. The artist tried to portray a political change through this painting. The painter was one of the many who moved from Lahore to Delhi in the wake of the Partition. His sculpture of Lala Lajpat Rai still stands on Shimla’s Mall Road.

