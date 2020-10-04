The idea that India is losing clout in the neighbourhood has recently become a special cause for anxiety among Delhi’s commentariat. But is this phenomenon really new? A longer look at India’s regional diplomacy suggests that Delhi has always been losing some and winning some in the region, explains C Raja Mohan in the Indian Express.
Gone are the days of hoping to trasnform India into a thriving $5 trillion economy by 2025, says William Pesek in Forbes. Nowadays, conversations focus on whether India could be the first member of the BRICs grouping – Brazil, Russia, India, China – to bedowngraded to “junk” status.
Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Tandhi have gained an upper hand – at least for today, writes Javed Ansari on NDTV.com.
Would a Universal Basic Income make us lazy or creative? In Bloomberg, Andreas Kluth explores the results of a new study.
From GST to the farm bills, the Modi government has been riding roughshod over the states. But India is a Union of states for good reason, and its diversity and plurality cannot be managed on the economic front through hierarchical fiat, explains Rathin Roy in the Business Standard.
Jaswant Singh stood at a slight angle to the universe, writes Sunanda K Dutta-Ray in the Telegraph.
Can the Modi govenrment’s new labour laws help Indian manufacturing catch up with Vietnam and Bangladesh in attracting companies exiting China, asks TN Ninan in the Business Standard.
The study of German jurist and Nazi party member Carl Schmitt has exploded in China. The reason explains Jackson T. Reinhardt in Inquiries in is that Schmitt was a political philosopher of illiberalism.
Did Xi Jinping just save the world by committing China to strict carbon emmission targets, asks Adam Tooze in Foreign Policy.
United States President Donald Trump is the ultimate triumph of neoliberalism, notes Branco Milanovic in Global Policy.