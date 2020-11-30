White noise

What’s the name of this night?

Black, says the light.

What does silence look like?

clean, says the night.

Where do words come from?

Nowhere, says silence.

What’s outside the window?

You can’t see it, says the world.

Whose voice is that?

You can’t hear them, say your eyes.

But what are they saying?

Nothing, says somebody.

And what are you listening to?

white noise, says nobody.

Parasite

Some times I wonder what I see in you

why I hold on to you like an old habit

to what end this loyalty

till when do I wait for you to admit

that you too yearn for me.

But when I remember how I feed off

your smile, your skin, your silence

I wonder what you see in me.

Solo

The room has no view

except for a mirror.

Face, hair, long, thin.

skin, soft, hard,

away from sun.

Paintings on a wall.

Phenyl, fingerprint

whoosh of brush

silence, hush.

The window cannot open.

Rust binds.

Rage chirps.

Crickets.

It’s not even night.

The room now has a view,

mountains can move.

The mirror can see.

Crack it open, fly out.

With a twist of soul,

fall right. Glow.

The room now has a view.

Check out tonight,

But you can’t come with me.

This is a solo flight.

Our white noise

I wait for you a long time.

At last, you call.

You say nothing,

you speak of no one.

We hear each other breathe,

heavy as nightfall.

If no news is good news,

if in silence we must love,

I choose the bad over good,

I choose not to love.

When all else fails

There’s nothing left to talk about.

Candles are all out.

Rice has stopped growing.

Rivers have stopped flowing.

Nations are falling.

The children are dying.

No one left to follow.

No one left to lead.

There’s no time for friends.

Not enough hate to kill.

Forget about passion.

Faith is out of fashion.

This is the right time,

to go out and unite,

this is the right time,

to go out and fight,

when all else fails,

declare a bloody war.

You know me

There are days I wished

I was as silent as the grass.

If I could just be, let the

magpies feed off me.

If I could just feel the oxeye daisies

without breaking into frenzy.

But you know me

I speak too much

and wish too little.

Book shelf

Kahlo and eyebrows,

wilder than the light.

Maya Angelou, let me take

my time to rise.

Plath, Das, stay bright, sting right.

Tolstoy, Aristotle, Voltaire,

teach me to think, not think.

Vasilisa, the beautiful

pull out your doll for me.

Italo Calvino, your mute cities

where my feet don’t bleed.

James Bowen, your street cat fights

Suketu Mehta, I owe your maximum city.

John Biguenet,

SILENCE.

Anupama Raju is a poet, literary journalist, communications professional, translator and the author of Nine. A Charles Wallace Fellow at the University of Kent, she was also Writer-in-Residence at Centres Intermondes, La Rochelle.