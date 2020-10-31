Television rating tussle

The television rating scam has flummoxed everyone (TRP scam: Watch India Today reporter chases Arnab Goswami for an answer – and is bodily restrained). Whether it is India Today as per the FIR or any other channel, the truth must come out. The Central government should also initiate appropriate action in this regard. –Vidya Rana

***

Rajdeep Sardesai is correct (‘You run a banana republic channel’: Rajdeep Sardesai attacks Arnab Goswami on live TV). Arnab Goswami’s presentation and language are shameful. Bring Vinod Dua in his place. I have stopped watching Republic channel some months ago. – GMZ Ahsan

***

Rajdeep Sardesai is known internationally for bad reporting and biased views (‘You run a banana republic channel’: Rajdeep Sardesai attacks Arnab Goswami on live TV). Please watch the videos of his coverage of Prime Minister Modi’s United States visit. Arnab Goswami is way ahead of Rajdeep. India loves Arnab. – Suresh Tadas

***

I always appreciate Arnab Goswami for standing behind the truth (‘You run a banana republic channel’: Rajdeep Sardesai attacks Arnab Goswami on live TV). He is a true patriot showing us the truth. I always watch only his channel. – Renuka Sasidharan

***

It is frustrating, disgusting and shameful to watch Arnab Goswami and Times Now anchors, among other reporters, getting into private space of people. Times now and Republic Bharat stoop to the gutter level to clean up the image of the Bharatiya Janata Party. They never let the opposing pannel to speak, but they just love the BJP spokesperson, especially Shahzad Poonawala. I love to watch India Today, NDTV and at times News24. – Clotilda Antonette

***

Funny to see a man whose leaning and sympathy for Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, is evident to everyone is now questioning Arnab Goswami (‘You run a banana republic channel’: Rajdeep Sardesai attacks Arnab Goswami on live TV). He was very much active in 2019 Lok Sabha elections to ensure that Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister. All his articles explained at length the strategies that the Congress party must follow to ensure their victory. A man who himself cherish an agenda is pointing a finger at Arnab Goswami. – MK Shah

***

Well said Rajdeep (‘You run a banana republic channel’: Rajdeep Sardesai attacks Arnab Goswami on live TV). Arnab Goswami looks more like a joker. What he is doing is definitely not journalism. The language he uses reflects his vested interests and agenda. The way he targets people and disrespects everyone should not be allowed on air. We respect the kind of journalism that you and certain decent channels like NDTV and News 24 are doing. Keep it up. – Arshi Kamdar

***

Thank you, Rajdeep for countering the most biased, hypocrite, boastful and arrogant so-called journalist who thinks he is both a detective or a judge running media trials engaged in defaming and humiliating everyone including the debate panellists who do not support his self-fabricated narratives. It is all noise, shouting and sensationalism under the banner “the nation wants to know” when real-life issues faced by the citizens of the country are turned a blind eye. – Cleto C Fernandes

***

I had great respect for Rajdeep Sardesai, but now he has lost it by openly supporting Rhea Chakraborty, Maharashtra police and trying to save politicians (‘You and your chamcha can talk’: Sambit Patra. ‘How dare you’: Rajdeep Sardesai. On live TV). –Karthik N

Politicians’ health disclosure

There is a strong need for leaders in office to make full disclosures about their health (Why India needs leaders in office to make full disclosures about their health). The one-man show in Indian politics has always been there and any change in the power of the top person causes insecurity in the leadership to prove they are in control not only outside their party and also within. MG Ramachandran was sick, but he was managing Tamil Nadu from the bed and probably passing orders even after his death with the connivance of the coterie and same with Jayalalitha who has signed many documents in unconscious or even possibly dead state thanks to Shashikala. Only when real democracy prevails, one can expect transparency in issues which can be in the public domain. – Venkataramans S

Remembering Jaswant Singh

In the passing away of Jaswant Singh, the nation has lost an able statesman and orator (Why and how Jaswant Singh (1938-2020) left the Indian Army so that he could join politics). Unlike some current-day politicians, Jaswant Singh did not use the army in order to garner votes for his party. The nation will truly miss him - Anish Esteves

Coronavirus and exams

Holding an examination during a pandemic is not worth putting a student’s life at risk. As the number of active Covid-19 cases are increasing the chances of exposing students to get infected with this virus is high. The University Grants Commission has said that the final year exam is a must. It is not fair to conduct exams right now as students have to reach their exam centre from various parts of the country. The respective examination controller should consider cancelling the exam and pass them on the basis of internal marks. There is also an alternative way by conducting these exams on an online platform for those who are compelling not to cancel the exam. –Asher Mathew Ninan

***

I am a NEET aspirant and I had appeared for the undergraduate exam on September 13. Due to invigilators negligence, we all have got permission to start the paper after half an hour late. It affected our momentum to answer the questions. I did not get sufficient time to fill my OMR sheet due to shortage of time. I personally request the concern people to give us one more chance to crack my NEET exam and to show my perform. – Rekha Singh

Miscellaneous

This is very true that India’s new labour laws have failed its migrant workers (India’s new labour codes fail migrant workers whose vulnerability was highlighted by lockdown crisis). The pandemic just helped to expose the issues of the migrants and labourers and unfair practices. Despite the pandemic, they were not even paid what was due to them by the company or their agents. It is sad that we still are not willing to give them a right to life, existence or even a living wage. It is sad to see many of the migrants returning to the same conditions especially in factories, real estate and the like as they have no alternative. It is the inhuman attitude of employers, bureaucrats and governments who look the other way and ignore this entire population. Unfortunately, no one’s voice seems to reach their ears. – Nishath

***

The Centre opposed a petition stating that our culture or law does not allow same-sex marriages, couples can opt for a “civil union” under the Special Marriages Act 1954 (Same-sex marriage not part of Indian culture or law, solicitor general tells Delhi High Court).

Since 377 was scraped, not much changed for the queer community. Although 29 countries have legalised same-sex marriages, I do not see India legalising it shortly. We need to permit same-sex marriages in order to move forward in the direction of human rights. – Radhika Pansare