Did Pakistan descend into civil war? Have Sindhis revolted against Islamabad? Were there pitched battles on the streets of Karachi?

If you followed some prominent handles on social media as well as mainstream news media from India, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this was indeed the case.

Pak Army takes over all Police Stations of Karachi.



Now US Carrier Battle Group is stationed right next to Karachi coast, so anything can happen in next 24 hours. — Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) October 21, 2020

#ImranUnderSeige - Civil War breaks out in Pakistan.



Clashes between Sindh Police and Pakistan Army.



Chorus for Imran Khan’s ouster grows.



Massive explosion in Karachi kills 5@Arunima24 reports from New Delhi.



Join @AnchorAnandN on #TheRightStand pic.twitter.com/aMDXNwX5yq — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) October 21, 2020

3 dead, 15 injured in Karachi blast as 'civil war' like situation emerges in Pakistanhttps://t.co/J0851qpyM4#karachiblast #Karachi — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) October 21, 2020

Pak army takes over Karachi’s police stations as clashes break out between police & army in Sindh following bomb attack that kills 5. Casualties could mount amid civil strife against PM @ImranKhanPTI #karachiblast — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) October 21, 2020

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also pushed this.

Fake news

There was, of course, nothing of the sort. Here’s Micheal Kugalman, a South Asia expert from the Wilson Center in the United State’s clearing the air.

Indian disinformation accounts are exploiting Pakistan's current political crisis and falsely claiming that the country is now experiencing urban warfare and other serious instability. Dangerous and disturbing; several of these accounts are verified, with large followings. Ugh. — Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) October 21, 2020

The fake news was based on an incident in Pakistan where Opposition leader and former prime minister Nawax Sharif’s son-in-law was arrested in Karachi on Monday, allegedly at the behest of the Pakistan Army. In protest, many senior officials of the Sindh Police had gone on leave.

Reacting with humour

Soon, however, Pakistani accounts started to mock the fake news that Karachi had become a war zone as a civil war between Sindhi and federal forces rocked the city. Much of this took the form of pushing highly exaggerated, fictional account of the “civil war”.

BREAKING NEWS: WE HAVE VISUALS COMING IN FROM KARACHI SHOWING THAT CITIZENS HAVE NOW JOINED THE CIVIL WAR AND ARE FIGHTING PAK AIR FORCE pic.twitter.com/pOV3MMXDg6 — Ghaura (@ghauraghaura) October 21, 2020

BREAKING NEWS!

THIS BRAVE KARACHI CITIZEN FROM GULSHAN-E-BAGH HAS JUST STOPPED A PAF PLANE FROM LANDING ALL BY HIMSELF! THE CITIZENS ARE REVOLTING AGAINST THE ARMY!#CivilWarinPakistan pic.twitter.com/pKu6xYoWUU — Haris Khan (@haris1khan) October 21, 2020

Breaking News: After civil war in Karachi, Godzilla attacks Lahore.



Source: Indian news channels. pic.twitter.com/UY5xqGsIrB — Nadeem Farooq Paracha (@NadeemfParacha) October 21, 2020

Live from Gulistan-e-Bagh Karachi. A policeman in civil dress during the great #CivilWarInPakistan (WW3). pic.twitter.com/zwsqkyIciu — Ray (@iKarachiwala) October 21, 2020

OH MY GOD!



Just went out in Karachi and witnessed the civil war myself.



This is Karachi airport: pic.twitter.com/sFCyBvKYI4 — Shehzad Ghias Shaikh (@Shehzad89) October 21, 2020

The police stations have been overrun in Karachi. There is complete media blackout and people have risked their lives to take these pictures#CivilWarinPakistan pic.twitter.com/PVcVoMIbCO — Hasan Saeed (@hasansaeed6) October 21, 2020 Screenshots from popular video game GTA used as part of the satire

According to Indian Media, Scene of #CivilWarInPakistan

Everybody please Pray for Karachi 😁#CivilWar

pic.twitter.com/LNp0Vn8ejp — Elif Ahmet 🇹🇷 (@ElifAhmetTurkey) October 22, 2020

#Breaking

India Media: Sindh Police just shot down a JF-17 thunder of Pakistan Airforce in a dogfight near Karachi by using the most advance jet in the world called "Madni Tiara".#CivilWarInPakistan #CivilWarInKarachi pic.twitter.com/lSdAZCjr3C — Mughees Hassan (@Mughees_Speaks) October 22, 2020

Karachi civil war has gotten so bad that my food panda delivery boy had to crawl through mine fields carrying his AK47, RPG & 9mm along with my nihari and Biryani. This thing is getting so serious. Multiple cows have been killed & people are dying of over eating. #IndianMedia 😂 — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) October 21, 2020

Some off-the-record scenes from Karachi that Pakistani media won't show you.



Karachi has become a mess after the Pak Army vs Sindh Police fight 😭 pic.twitter.com/ba0wl7w4LZ — Jogba (@NotYourPogba) October 21, 2020

Reason for the Civil War in Pakistan



Biryani vs Pulao#CivilWarInPakistan #Karachicivilwar pic.twitter.com/nJHDH2Kl4u — Komedi stan acc 😎 (@SherjeelX) October 21, 2020