Trump may be defeated but Trumpism is going nowhere and nine other weekend reads
- America is caught between an anaemic liberalism and a militant Republican party, writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta in the Indian Express.
- Outgoing United States President Donald Trump changed the Republican party. Trumpism will continue to be a bane for President-elect Joe Biden, writes Pramit Pal Chaudhari in the Hindustan Times.
- Trump’s defeat is cause for celebration but also a moment to reflect on how America’s politics got where it did, warns Thomas Frank in the Guardian.
- Donald Trump’s day of reckoning is here. Lonely and in denial about defeat, there is no telling what he might do over the next two months, observes Susan B Glasser in the New Yorker.
- Despite the barriers, Kamala Harris becomes the first woman, the first Asian American, the first Black American to be elected vice president of the United States, writes Jemele Hill in the Atlantic.
- Also in the Atlantic, Anne Applebaum writes that Trump’s forever campaign is just getting started.
- In the New York Review of Books, Peter Beinart offers a clue to why Trump lost: he failed to follow up on the economic populism of his campaign promises in 2016.
- In the Politico magazine, 25 experts lay out the concrete changes that Harris could make as vice president.
- Also in the Guardian, Simon Tisdall looks at three counties in three states that were touchstones for the election.
- In Salon, Matthew Rozsa points to the similarities between the 2020 election and the 1876 presidential race.