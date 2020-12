The fearless sailor Vasco da Gama opened a direct sea route from Portugal to India in 1498.

When Vasco da Gama first landed at a port in Kerala, he was turned away by a local ruler. He then strategically approached the ruler of a nearby state and entered into a treaty with him.

