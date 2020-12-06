  1. Since 2014, economic and political centralisations have reinforced each other, with profound consequences for the country and the popular narrative, writes Harish Damodaran in the Indian Express.
  2. In the Hindu, Valerian Rodrigues parses the many layers of agricultural discontent driving protests against the farm laws.
  3. Anup Sinha, writing in the Telegraph, explains the implications of the farm laws.
  4. Farm reforms must ensure price stability and food security, urges Lakhwinder Singh in the Hindustan Times.
  5. The farmer protests are a symptom of the sector’s structural crisis, writes Himanshu in Livemint.
  6. In the Hindu BLInk, Poornima Joshi examines the successes of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation in Bihar.
  7. The New York Times profiles India’s leading documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, whose hard-hitting films chronicle the rise of Hindutva.
  8. David Tobin, writing in the Guardian, asks why China, which once celebrated its diversity, has come to embrace ethnic nationalism.
  9. In the New Yorker, David Remnick interviews Atul Gawande on the prospects of ending the pandemic.
  10. Vaccine opposition has existed as long as vaccines themselves, writes Michael Hare in the Independent.