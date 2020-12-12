Dance, dance

this

one

last

time

wisp of smoke

Photograph: Naveen Kishore

[Thing is that the phrase life is short is often uttered without actually measuring the extent of life before pronouncing this verdict as truth. As fact. As acceptance to a perceived notion of life’s “shortness”. I am beginning to explore the possibility of the notion that life is neither. Short. Nor unnecessarily long. It is what it is. And we learn to live it. Or rather life lives us. And we in our shyness or dare I say fear of life tend to accept our daily-hurtling towards a death comfortably foretold by what else. Life.

Our “shyness” and our “fear” are actually neither shy. Nor afraid. To continually question life. In different ways. To ask it questions over and over again. And life? Life is under no obligation whatsoever to answer. Unless you consider the continued silence an answer. Or. A bad translation.]

Photograph: Naveen Kishore

do you mean what

do you mean

as you step back and swirl-twirl

as you step back and bend

your knees

as you step back

as you step back

let me see how you

do it do it how you do it

keeping time

with the rhythm

keeping time with the blues

all the while

the music grows

louder and the truth

does appear to fade

(what else can it do can it do)

what else can it do

can it do

forgive me my shy grief

flame

waver

hesitate

burn

Photograph: Naveen Kishore

between the black

and the black lies

an abandoned shaft of light

floor wood-planked shuffle feet nervous

enter the stage lines mid-streaming

everything stops on cue before starting

split-second moment

startled beginning anew

the song

the story

the tale

lore

saga

opening wounds long forbidden

as eyes easy targets

beam crisscrossing stage

made thunder made storm

made taut

eyes follow

eyes as you rivet

nail the attention of an entire

audience enthralled

silently watching

every move you make

dance

shadows

luminous and alive

dance

on white walls

as the day

twists

into twilight

dance gray

dance eager

danceembrace

the reluctant night

Photograph: Naveen Kishore

wasted like desire the wind

crackles

like an over-used radio

after the rain

the failed lightning

too late now

to look for last night’s music

abandoned flame

snuffed between forefinger

and thumb

wisp of black

drifting shapeless

a grand unravelling?

see the rain settle

in a corner of your head

you claim as “mine!”

last night’s dream

breathing in the

breathlessness

as you stand on one leg fakira

in a parody of the clown

your leg quivering the bells

ringing the orange red

of your costume stained

in a sweat-filled grandeur

shuffle feet time keep beat

Photograph: Naveen Kishore

abandoned moonlight smoke

wisps

like the tailend

of a song gone wrong gone song

expelled

like breath from

a sky unused to

breathlessness

this cloud silvered

with the promise of rain

pretending indifference

holding its breath

as if as if as if

...through the cracks in the dream

the shadows

escaping

one by one...

Photograph: Naveen Kishore

Softly

like warm breath

on a cold mirror

or a whisper

on bare feet

wearing only white

he slipped away

unable to resist

before escaping

a last glance