The Gallery of Contemporary Indian Art at the Kerala Museum houses a 25-foot long mural based on a fourth-century classical Sanskrit drama by Kalidasa. The mural was painted by a team of artists working together led by mural master late Mammiyur Krishnankutty Nair. Murals in Kerala date back to before they were institutionalised and documented by Brahmin scholars in the eighth century and the ninth century.

Here is a question for you.

This quiz has been created by the Heritage Lab and the Kerala Museum.

Also read:

Kalidasa was an early practitioner of ecopoetry, a genre that the world is waking up to now