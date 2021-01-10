  1. It is hard to shake off the feeling that liberal democracy in America will continue to come under more stress, riven by its own internal conflicts and confusion of values, writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta in The Indian Express on the siege of Capitol Hill by Trump supporters.
  2. WhatsApp has tweaked its usage terms in a way that is scarcely noticeable but would let it make more expansive use of our data. But then, we never had much control of it anyway, says this editorial in Mint.
  3. In The New York Times, David W Blight explains how Trumpism may endure.
  4. Far-right attempts to storm parliaments and government offices have happened in Germany and the Netherlands in recent years. The world has reached this level through a long process of cowardice, failures, and shortsighted opportunism of the mainstream right, writes Cas Mudde in The Guardian.
  5. Farmers are a highly valued segment of society. The government knows it cannot deal with farmers like it dealt with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters, says Julio Riberio in the Tribune.
  6. This wilful act of forgetting – compounded by the myth of American innocence – has shown itself to be dangerous on a variety of counts. The foremost was the humouring of Donald Trump when he questioned the election outcome, argues Brent Staples in The New York Times.
  7. Even though Hindutva’s modus operandi in Kerala has not been significantly different from other places in India, the strategies it evolved in the state have certain interesting characteristics, writes PK Yaseer Arafath in Economic and Political Weekly on Hindutva in South India.
  8. In Fifty Two, Alok Sarin and Sanjeev Jain trace the history of Tezpur asylum through Partition, wars and epidemics.
  9. A humble Scotsman saw something strange in the water – and daringly set out to catch it – only to have lecherous out-of-towners steal his fame and upend his quest, reports Paul Brown in Narratively on the death of the fisherman who discovered the Loch Ness monster.
  10. The Delhi Police violate client-attorney privacy and threaten India’s rule of law by exceeding the brief of a search warrant and taking away documents from a lawyer defending riot accused – in a case where the police are themselves implicated, notes Talha Abdul Rahman in Article 14.