In Nautilus, Mark Mofett explains why a universal society is unattainable: human minds have evolved in an us-vs-them universe of our own making.
Speaking to the Telegraph, political scientist Ranabir Samaddar explains that the Indian Left must understand the phenomenon of Left-wing populism if it wants to survive.
Americans are told to give their all – time, labour, and passion – to their jobs. But do their jobs give enough back, asks Jill Lepore in the New Yorker.
Employment fraud in the country is neither new nor small, but its prospects have never looked brighter, writes Snigdha Poonam in the Atlantic.
There is no doubt that Indian higher education requires reforms, argue Tanuja Kothyal and Arindam Banerjee in the Indian Express.
Middle class? Not really. If your household earns more than ₹85k per month, then you are in the top 0.5% of India. On Future IQ, Navin Kabra clears some common misconceptions about income distribution in India.
In the event of further judicial intervention, there are grounds and an opportunity for the government to revisit the laws, proposes PDT Acharya in the Hindu.
Repressive measures by India’s government are sparking a backlash in the nation’s scientific community, writes Suvrat Raju in the Scientific American.