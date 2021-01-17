  • In Nautilus, Mark Mofett explains why a universal society is unattainable: human minds have evolved in an us-vs-them universe of our own making.
  • Speaking to the Telegraph, political scientist Ranabir Samaddar explains that the Indian Left must understand the phenomenon of Left-wing populism if it wants to survive.
  • Americans are told to give their all – time, labour, and passion – to their jobs. But do their jobs give enough back, asks Jill Lepore in the New Yorker.
  • Employment fraud in the country is neither new nor small, but its prospects have never looked brighter, writes Snigdha Poonam in the Atlantic.
  • There is no doubt that Indian higher education requires reforms, argue Tanuja Kothyal and Arindam Banerjee in the Indian Express.
  • Middle class? Not really. If your household earns more than ₹85k per month, then you are in the top 0.5% of India. On Future IQ, Navin Kabra clears some common misconceptions about income distribution in India.
  • In the event of further judicial intervention, there are grounds and an opportunity for the government to revisit the laws, proposes PDT Acharya in the Hindu.
  • Repressive measures by India’s government are sparking a backlash in the nation’s scientific community, writes Suvrat Raju in the Scientific American.