Send the Zoom link na?

Love through zoom boxes is such a modern

tragedy—I wonder what the poets would

have said. Can you hear me? No one

writes that for a message in a bottle

because there is no expectation

of being heard. You’re on mute,

please, unmute yourself. When

people wrote on sand: they

knew Ocean was coming.

Can you see me?

Please, turn on your video.

I’m sorry there are no sculptures of

us and no portraits and no abstract

art that rhymes with bollocks.

If Amrita Sher-Gil was alive she

could insist I put on some lipstick.

I would pick a red matte and smile.

Hibiscus red stays on my lips:

it’s cost efficient – like eating a

cherry and tasting the whole bunch.

Do you know who is watching?

Seeing is so damn overrated



The irony of desire in boxes is that all of

a sudden – everything is sexy: an elbow,

a neck, a strand of hair you are itching

to spin, and even the nose glows!

Seeing is so damn overrated.

Seeing is so damn overrated.

Seeing is so damn overrated.

I’d never prayed for the

multiverse to be true before.

It has nothing to do with longing,

only that loss is a primary colour.

If we lived in another world,

maybe we could prevent

loss from dressing in

ambulance sirens.

Maybe, we could ask

it to mourn respectfully.

Not be bright and blinding.

Yesterday, more than ten house sparrows

showed up at our bedroom window: pecking

voraciously, and trying to see inside our home.

We danced at their arrival until we

realised, they too, had lost someone.

It was not beautiful.

It was a search party.

We have all lost.

It is not beautiful.

It is not beautiful.

Illustration by Sadhvi Dash

Who gets to live

If death was an invite only private club,

invitations would not be sent via Zoom.

It’s too common now, and if death wanted

to market itself as a luxury good, it would

target the people who drive decisions for

“who gets to live”. How many lives can be

destroyed would be a metric for eligibility.

How fast can you do it? A combination of

optimisation & quantity would determine

whether you get a bronze, gold, silver,

or platinum membership. Life-long

members can even ask for a quicker

upgrade if they recruit 10 members.

Each member would be allowed to

hire a robot to count the death toll.

The robot would teleport. It has no use for Zoom.

We’d use it though – to organise all the funerals.

Zoom and death

The words of the year

are zoom and death.

One is a four letter word and

the other is a five letter word.

This poem is trying to

account for the facts.

A zoom screen is no mirror

and I hide self-view because

I am exhausted of

forgetting who I am.

There is no feeling

that fits the figures.

All zeroes in the number

we have lost are empty.

Illustration by Sadhvi Dash

I don’t want to be on Zoom

Am I good for nothing?

What’s wrong in wanting to be no one,

do nothing, and become everything?

I want to be a particle that scientists

haven’t discovered and named yet.

I want to be energy that is free

to roam the universe without

being attached to personhood.

I don’t want to be on Zoom because

people are dying and we are trying

to live on Internet as if their ghosts

will be giving a live performance and

people all over the world will tune in.

If it breaks record for number of

views, will grief gain meaning?

Screen sharing is common

There is unnecessary urgency in a Zoom call:

we are all on a treasure hunt sans the

joy of finding prizes along the way.

In webinars: people talk like hamsters on wheels and

at least a few attendees are busy making gifs of the

speakers, arguably a better use of time. In work

meetings: screen sharing is common, I wonder

if we’ve forgotten that open windows used

to signal incoming of fresh air. In birthday

parties: a spotted inside joke is discussed

on Whatsapp, there’s no room for

clandestine gestures on full screen.

Maybe a yawn is as close to

silence we can get on Zoom.

Study-sessions are helpful but I ask:

why should I be reading on pain

if I don’t know how to heal it?

So much of zoom demands aggressive attention

that I care less and less about each word uttered.

Maybe, the point of reading about pain is caring

for the singular, the forgettable, the ignored.

Maybe, the point of reading about pain is

learning that care is not glamorous job.

Zoom expects me to be comfortable in an overexposed world.

I have no qualms of being watched, but I don’t understand why

I also have to participate. Please, don’t invite me to your meeting.

Illustration by Sadhvi Dash

Find Saumya R Kedia in instagram here.