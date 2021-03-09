While this commentary on the cult of Indian politicians is fairly good, it is not fully true or unbiased (Saba Naqvi: The Narendra Modi cult moves up another level). I would request the critics of Narendra Modi to also look at how Jawaharlal Nehru’s cult was created. Have you forgotten “India is Indira, Indira is India”? Modi supporters look at all this as image building rather than a cult. Has Congress not named institutions after various members of their leading family? Modi is a world-class statesman and all world leaders look up to him. We certainly think he deserves it. –Sunil Bhandari

Just count how many structures and roads are named after the members of the Nehru-Gandhi family all over India and then compare them with Modi. Over criticism or disproportionate hatred of any individual whether Indira Gandhi or Narendra Modi turns eventually into sympathy for that person. –Manohar Kanade

Thank you for this frank article (The Narendra Modi Stadium is India’s ‘It’s not cricket’ moment). It has helped assuage some of the intense anger I hold towards all connected to the Indian cricket team. The way you tie the whole incident with present politics is succinctly done. –Martin Verney

I request the author to write about Nehru and Indira Gandhi who recommended their own names for Bharat Ratna. In which group will they be included if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is included among Hitler, Mussolini etc. –Gouranga Kar

In my opinion, Scroll’s write up about Adityanath is biassed and not factual (Ramachandra Guha: If Adityanath becomes prime minister, what could India expect?). The very fact that the BJP government was reelected at the Centre shows the trust and confidence of the majority of Indians in the party. –Krishnaswamy MS

Toolkit to save planet

Thank you very much for this good extensive article on young climate activists (Yes, Disha Ravi and other young climate activists have a toolkit – and it may just save the planet) Elders have failed to save the planet and God has entrusted the job to the younger generation. –M S Murty

Ram temple fundraisers

It is strange that pasting stickers of Ram temple by volunteers on doors cause fears (Ram temple fundraisers leave behind stickers on doors – sparking fear and concern). It is deplorable that Scroll wrote a hyperbole about this. Now, it remains to see if Rinku Sharma, who was stabbed to death by religious fanatics in Delhi, could find an honest and unbiased column in Scroll. –Gaurav Vashisth

We are a secular country nobody, I repeat, nobody should be forced to pay for Ram temple fundraiser irrespective of their religion (Ram temple fundraisers leave behind stickers on doors – sparking fear and concern). The government should be putting in the money for these projects just like they have spent crores of rupees to erect statues and on fighting elections. –James Mascarenhas

A literary friendship

Thanks for the brilliant piece by Maria Couto on her lifelong friendship with Graham Greene (From Goa to London with Graham Greene: A first-person account of a literary friendship). Now, you may understand why I am in awe of her. She’s both a humanist and an intellectual, a devout Catholic and ardent Goan whose gaze is both singular and inclusive. – Geeta Doctor

Revisiting history

I immensely enjoyed reading the article on the use of gift diplomacy by Jaipur’s ruler (How Jaipur’s ruler used gift diplomacy to portray his state as an equal to England). The rulers of Jaipur had been on harmonious terms with the central powers throughout the premodern period. Their association with Mughal emperors as distinguished generals, governors, statesmen and diplomats is known to history enthusiasts. Their contribution to the growth of varied arts, namely, painting, architecture, astronomy and literature is no less remarkable. The stately city of Jaipur, from where they controlled their vast kingdom of the same name after the foundation of the grand city in 1727, bears testimony to the patronage extended to architecture and astronomy by its founder – Jai Singh II, honoured with the prefix Sawai (one and a quarter) from the Mughal court.

By the time Sawai Ram Singh ascended the Kachchhwa throne of Jaipur in 1852, the Mughal empire was an empire only in name and his predecessors had allied themselves with the English East India Company. Quite conscious of the relation of the Jaipur court with arts, he maintained his role as a custodian of his ancestral legacy of patronising the artisans and men of letters. His reign, therefore, witnessed a flowering of arts and crafts. The Madrassa-e-Hunar, established by him in Jaipur in 1857, is continuing to serve the cause of arts and artisans to this day, albeit in a modern avatar called Rajasthan School of Arts.

Of all artefacts, Sawai Ram Singh gifted to the visiting Prince of Wales, the “Jaipur Haveli” was most appropriate as it showcased the best of architectural traditions of Jaipur, be it an open courtyard, tile works or fresco painting. Rajasthan is dotted with magnificent havelis, exhibiting a pleasant cross-fertilisation of architecture and arts of Mughal and Rajput styles. They have unlimited potentials to draw hordes of visitors to the state from across the globe. I hope to read more articles on arts, miniature painting in particular, of Rajasthan. –Samiul Hassan Quadri

The author has missed out on Vasudev Balwant Phadke’s early career and his efforts towards Swadeshi (Creating a legend: How Vasudev Balwant Phadke came to be known as a modern-day avatar of Shivaji). His pamphlets in this connection give valuable insights into his beliefs and efforts. Phadke tends to be presented in a unidimensional aspect, which I believe would not be doing justice in terms of a historical study when the sources are freely available. As a lecturer in history and a research guide, all I can say is the article has too much opinion and inadequate research. The conclusions have been arrived at before the study is complete. I hope this is taken positively. –Monika Vaidya

A welcome move

The recent move to introduce a four-day-work week under the labour codes of India is a welcome move. The initiative by the government will give employees ample time to relax and spend quality time with the family members. This will also help employers by boosting productivity. There is now an urgent need for such employee-friendly policies at workplaces which will foster a good and positive relationship between the employers and the employees. –Varun Dambal