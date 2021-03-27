A year of the Covid-19 pandemic in India has already created a lasting artistic legacy.
Street art, whether in the form of homages to Covid-19 healthcare and frontline workers or public service announcements, have sprung up across Indian cities.
There is also room for classic Banksy-style wry humour in cities like Bengaluru.
While social distancing markers on pavements and streets correct behaviour, the murals add a cultural dimension to a pandemic that seems to be seeing a second wave in India.
There is a self-reflective playfulness also to be found in Bengaluru’s artists.
India’s Western Railway, which runs some of Mumbai’s suburban trains, also added a splash of colour to its local railway station.
But it is not just India’s large metropolitan cities that see this creative energy. In Patna, the capital of the eastern state of Bihar, a large mural pays tribute to those on the frontlines.
This article first appeared on Quartz.