A year of the Covid-19 pandemic in India has already created a lasting artistic legacy.

Street art, whether in the form of homages to Covid-19 healthcare and frontline workers or public service announcements, have sprung up across Indian cities.

A graffiti honouring healthcare and frontline workers in New Delhi. Photo credit: Adnan Abidi/ Reuters

A graffiti paying homage to tireless doctors and healthcare workers on a street in Navi Mumbai. Francis Mascarenhas

A man wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus walks past a mural in New Delhi, India

Credit: Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/ru2Fr4KoY1 — Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) November 24, 2020

Mumbai’s artists add a sense of the post-apocalyptic world to the pandemic. Photo credit: Hemanshi Kamani/ Reuters

There is also room for classic Banksy-style wry humour in cities like Bengaluru.

While social distancing markers on pavements and streets correct behaviour, the murals add a cultural dimension to a pandemic that seems to be seeing a second wave in India.

Also in Mumbai, street markers for social distancing became more creative and playful. Photo credit: Hemanshi Kamani/ Reuters

There is a self-reflective playfulness also to be found in Bengaluru’s artists.

India’s Western Railway, which runs some of Mumbai’s suburban trains, also added a splash of colour to its local railway station.

A graffiti paying tribute to frontline workers in Mumbai. Photo credit: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

But it is not just India’s large metropolitan cities that see this creative energy. In Patna, the capital of the eastern state of Bihar, a large mural pays tribute to those on the frontlines.

This article first appeared on Quartz.