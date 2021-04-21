For a Dead Friend

This time our tranquil celebration

Has no chair earmarked for you

This time beneath the arjun or the teak

There lies only an ancient destruction

That the terracotta of the lowered face

Would break this way was not what you had imagined

That you’re not here today is natural

That you were here once, is unbelievable.

Picking up the potsherd with both hands

Can even turn the sky into stone-writing

Time comes to a halt near the heart

Half the evening languishes on the ground

Take our pauperised memories at that hour

Just the way we want to give them to you

That you’re not here today is natural

That you were here once, is unbelievable.

The Master and the Disciple

(Two people converse as they walk)

2 | ... and those who wish to talk excessively? Who speak on every subject?

Should we sentence them to imprisonment for life, covertly?

1 | Never. Absolutely not. Draw them to yourself instead with love and gentle words

Intoxicate them with an avalanche of gifts. Overwhelmed,

They will have a substitute for speech

Even if they speak, it will be to themselves.

2 | And those who openly oppose us?

1 | Opposition? Why should you have one in your transparent kingdom?

In your flourishing kingdom...

2 | Flourishing?

1 | Is it not? Remember, my acolyte...

A flourishing state exists in the world of words, in metaphor. Nowhere else.

A mere mathematical term. Sand drips from statistics. And so

Your courtiers will tell you what you wish to hear

If anyone doubts what they say, train your eyes on him

And draw him away from others’ eyes.

For this, no explicit insinuation

Must weaken your royal administration. With enticement in one hand

And terror in the other, now overt, now covert –

There is no other history worthy of worship.

2 | Then democracy...

1 | Democracy? It is only a rule, the people only for show

Your unique radiance alone can give it impulse.

2 | Still I see people of my own class turn reckless...

1 | Those are internal matters.

Remember, memories are shaky by nature, who seeks consistency in words?

Everyone lives on what is recent.

They all love crowds from afar. No one fears the solitary man.

Make your followers companionless, one by one

And then see how many are still courageous

They will be one another’s slayers – solitary,

They hang from strings you hold. Almost human in appearance

Personal pleasure and unknown fear will make them accept any injustice...

(As they converse, they walk, both of them with their fingers on triggers.)

Punishment

For speaking in a low voice

He was given

Life imprisonment

Three bears pounced on him

Not exactly bears, sentries

Not exactly sentries either, to tell the truth, lords and masters

Plucking the flesh off his spine

They said, don’t you dare

Look around, just keep shouting till you’re hoarse

Advertisements Hide My Face

All alone I wait for you

In the lane I find my place

I think of giving you a glimpse

But advertisements hide my face

I think I’ll signal with my eyes

A simple truth or maybe two

They glitter in the gaudiness

Of advertisements coloured blue

It’s hard to tell how one man sees

The other one - with love or scorn?

But oh my exaggerations

But oh the land where I was born

Once my eyes were locked with yours

But now my glances have been sold

The neon creates commodities

Of private stories never told

All the things I meant to say

Are in that lane now, languishing

But my mask, so exhausted,

Dangles from the advertising

Babar’s Prayer

Here I kneel towards the west now

Spring has arrived empty-handed today

Destroy me if your will so desires

Let my descendants remain in my dreams.

Where has his transparent youth vanished

Where does decay gnaw away furtively

Abject defeat in the corner of my eye

Pours poison in my arteries, lungs and veins.

Let the azaan from a grey emptiness

Awaken the extremities of the city

Turn me to stone, make me quiet, still

Let my descendants remain in my dreams.

Or is there no relief for the future

In the germs of sin that my body bears?

In celebrating my own barbaric win

I summon death to my own house.

Or do the flashing lights in the palace

Burn all my bones, even my heart,

And allow a million foolish moths

To find a home deep within my frame?

You have endowed me with many things

Where will you put me when I’m in ruins

It’s better that you destroy me, oh god

Let my descendants remain in my dreams.

The Poet In Italy

The train is running from Florence to Turin

The year is 1926, the 18th of June

At Milan station a duke appears, saying softly

‘What you see is not all there is. All I can say

Is that it’s best not to talk politics.

Speech has no freedom here. And all these murders...’

Abruptly the train leaves. Creases on the poet’s brow.

Has there been an indiscreet mistake, after all?

He seemed a worthy leader, energetic, devoted to the nation

He seemed an artist too, the kind seen in artists’ eyes

All true. Then why does Benedetto Croce slink home furtively at dawn?

Why is there suppressed fear on so many people’s faces?

After Turin the poet visits Rolland at Villeneuve

His friends silent, Rolland wonders: Is it possible?

From him we want to hear of liberated thought

Of the independence of reason in our work

Can he be so blind?

The poet must broadcast how the historian Salvemini lives abroad

Why, for that matter, the exiled Salvadori languishes in Zurich

The gash of protest splitting whose face is woven in blood

Terror and tyranny across the country behind closed doors

He must explain that this is a time of existence

When the leader crawls in public before the lumpen’s raised finger

That this is a time when

Decibels alone can turn blatant lies to immaculate truth

This is a time when

In a lawless land the only law is the dictator’s wish

This is a time when

Killers consign innocent flesh to sacrificial flames in every home

You have not seen all this, poet

You have only seen a festive, cheering, resplendent, bejewelled Rome

Rolland was silent, silent his aggrieved friends

Listeners frowned. He must have made a mistake then

He had to tell the world of his change of vision

With pain and shame the poet took his pen up again

The Dream

There will be no birds in the world except in twelve cities.

This is the dream I wake up from

In a sky packed with saffron the red soil or a cell is on fire

The murder of all the birds smears my eyes with black

Roasted feathers drift in the wind

Only the unsheathed sword glints in the sun

All three points of the trident are embedded in the Himalayas

Snails, snails, nothing but their shells all over the land

From the source to the mouth murky water flows, a vortex

Ecstatic vultures screech deafeningly

Yeh toh pehla jhanki hai

This is just the first act

Acts fly in the air, on the ground prowls the jaguar

In my dream our dream of India fights someone else’s war

Drunk

Make him a little more drunk

How else will he

Bear this world easily.

He’s still young, lord!

Age him now, then –

How else will this

World bear him easily.

Doubt

“Let some doubt remain, too much certainty isn’t right”

With these last words you left for the uncertain world.

Since then, out of natural doubt over what you told me

Can I have my original certainty back once again?

Translated from the Bengali by Arunava Sinha.