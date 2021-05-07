I totally agree with Arundhati Roy’s article (Arundhati Roy: We need a government). Prime Minister Narendra Modi must go. Somebody who is inclusive in nature like Nitin Gadkari should replace him. –Sunil Talele

***

In this time of crisis, people attacking the government are a shame for India. People who are against the government are seeing this as an opportunity to attack the government. Instead of doing this, see how you [Arundhati Roy] can help people and save lives. Stop any kind of politics, be it pro- or anti-government. This is definitely not the time for that. This is bad journalism too. – Maya Bhowmick

***

Instead of writing and spending time criticising and requesting Prime Minister Modi to step down, you must prioritise your words and thoughts on how you can help India in fighting Covid-19. – Rajesh Mistry

***

Very well written! Thank you Arundhati Roy for showing tremendous courage by openly writing this strong message. There should be more fearless writers like you. – Praveen Kumar

***

We would be more than happy to see people like you go away from this country. Neither we are interested in your article, which is full of hatred for our prime minister, nor in your advice. We, as a country, are much better off with the present government. – Sunil Joshi

***

Are you still under the illusion that Congress is a national party? You are able to write such kind of letter because democracy is thriving in India. – Manjeet Kocchar

***

We need a government that will not try to abolish democracy. We need a government that will create oxygen plants, not a new Central Vista. We need a government that will help to slash down prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and food items. We need a government that will care to listen to farmers’ demands. We need a government that will not dictate what to eat, what to wear and which community to make friends with. I completely agree with Arundhati Roy. – Mousuni Maitra

***

If Modi steps out, who should be the next prime minister? Is only Modi responsible for all the mess created amid the Covid-19 pandemic? What about the people of this country? What are we doing? And what about the state governments? Please demand all the chief ministers to also resign. – Gopal M

***

Miss Roy, to whom are you requesting to resign? To the one who has no conscience? If he had it he would have done that by himself by apologising to those who have lost their near and dear ones. – Muzaffar Saleem Shaikh

***

Hats off to you Arundhati Roy. Finally, one woman garnered the courage to speak for India. I stand with you and support you. – Janet Fredrick

***

What an article. Unlike others, you have the courage to call out the Modi government. Arrange a lawyer because no one knows when you need it. – Rohan Gupta

***

Your letter echoes the minds of the helpless billion and odd citizens of India. – Parameswaran Kuttan

***

I fully agree with every word of this appeal made by Arundhati Roy.

The prime minister, the home minister and the health minister must take responsibility for this great tragedy our country is facing now, for every death of the innocent citizen in every nook and corner of the country. The country has been heading towards disaster, in every sector, during the BJP’s regime. Enough is enough! Human life has absolutely no value for the ruling government. If they have the slightest conscience, they should resign without further delay. – ML Satyan

***

I agree with what Arundhati Roy has said. I am pained and grieved by what is happening to my country and I know that each and every citizen of this country share the same emotions. We feel let down by our leadership, our leaders are fooling us on a regular basis. They think we citizens could not think for ourselves, therefore would swallow in whatever the media shows. Why are people dying on roads? Why are we are seen begging the international community for help? Is it not shameful? Is the government not guilty of murdering people due to utter negligence? If something like this had happened at the beginning of the pandemic, we could have forgiven the government. The least they could do is to let someone else take over. – Seene Raj

***

Who will become the prime minister then, Rahul Gandhi? Do you even think before writing your news articles? I know that the government has not handled the situation as it should have, but that does not mean Sonia Gandhi should take Modi’s place. Do you think Arvind Kejriwal, who cannot even manage Delhi, will manage the whole country? Shame on you for publishing such articles. – Vinayak Singhal

***

Arundhati Roy, your appeal is on your expected ideological line. We cannot understand why you used the word – Santosh Prasad

***

Instead of finding faults in India’s Covid-19 response, you should suggest ways to improve the situation. – Yetendra Naidu

***

Hats off to Arundhati Roy for her piece on India’s Modi-made Covid-19 disaster. All the right-thinking people, all those who lost their kith and kin to Covid 19, all those witnessed their beloved gasping for oxygen before breathing their last and those who are shocked to see long queues at crematoriums will endorse your appeal wholeheartedly. – Shyam Sundar

***

Dear Arundhati Roy, I am proud of your brave and daring letter to the Prime Minister. People are dying daily as an inefficient head of the government is failing to do anything but counting the dead. It is an awkward and shameful thing that Modi cannot even handle a press conference. Let this man sit aside and let an able person emerge in his place. I am fully agreeing with your great thoughts. – KM Rao

***

It is shocking to see such an article with no meaningful value to society has been allowed to be published. No, it is not the voice of the public. The writer’s criticism seems personal, as it is targeted towards an individual called Narendra Modi who happens to be the Prime Minister of India now. On one hand, she has correctly pointed out that the virus prospers in an atmosphere of fear and hatred. On the other hand, she is attempting to create panic and unrest by spreading her personal feelings of hatred towards an individual. Such an irresponsible display of hatred should be condemned. Scroll.in will be remembered for publishing this article that is nothing more than a packet of poison trying to pollute the minds of the masses. – Surya Prakash Marepalli

***

Prime Minister Modi can personally go for election in West Bengal, but he cannot visit states where the coronavirus situation is bad. In Maharashtra, his party is just blaming the Maha Vikas Aghadi for mishandling the pandemic. But what about the rest of India? Non-BJP state governments are given indifferent treatment by the Center. Are we not Indians? Modi only takes credit for good deeds but blames his predecessors for the flaws. – Ravi Dalvi

***

I have great respect for Arundhati Roy and I admire her independent thinking. However, I am disappointed that another virus has taken over her intellectual calibre and blurred her vision. It is the “Modi phobia” virus that has gripped many others like her, who, in effect, have no suggestions to offer, except ranting against Modi. – Krishna Chaitanya

***

It was Modi who saved India from Covid-19 last year. Where were you when so many people were roaming around without a mask after the lockdown was lifted? So many people died around the world, but nowhere they asked their PM or president to resign. Did you ask any chief minister to resign? – MK Gupta

***

Despite being an ardent Modi supporter, I hold him and his team responsible for completely ignoring the humongous calamity of approaching the second wave of Covid-19 and being driven by the hunger for power and diverting full focus on elections. However, we cannot ignore the amount of valuable legislation and reforms by him in the last eight years that brought us international pride. Arundhati Roy and the international media are trying to tarnish Modi’s and India’s image. – Alok Srivastava

***

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should step down and save the lives of millions of Indians. A prime minister needs to have wisdom, intellect and prudence, none of which are the virtues that Modi possesses. We want a government that will not come up with nonsensical initiatives such as asking citizens to bang utensils in the wake of a pandemic. – Prasanta N Chowdhury

***

Let us all stand together and get down on our knees if that is what PM Modi needs, but let us get him to step down. Lets us now, in this time of crisis, prove to the world that we Indians can stand up for our rights. God bless us all and help heal the people of our world. – Shashi Gupta

***

The arrogance of our prime minister has made our country a laughing stock. The sad part is that the central government evades accountability for its actions. –Vaishhali Bakshi

***

Arundhati Roy’s article speaks the minds of almost all the Indians who are suffering due to the Prime Minister’s mismanagement of Covid-19. The nation wants its leader to serve them, and not just indulge in tall talks. – Swapan Roy

***

Arundhati Roy, you have an anti-establishment mind. You are against the very establishment that has brought honour and pride to all the Indians across the world. This has been possible only because of Narendra Modi’s charisma. You do not understand the selflessness of Modi in bringing India on top in the comity of nations. Can you name anyone as a replacement for Modi in the present scenario? You, along with your tukde, tukde gang members and so-called Urban Naxals stand nowhere and soon all of you will be wiped out. – Balkesh Singh

***

We have a lot of good leaders, doctors, scientists, bureaucrats and journalists. PM Modi should invite them with an open mind and discuss ways to overcome the pandemic. I believe that our PM will certainly take all these messages in true spirit and act accordingly. –V Sobhan Babu

***

Everybody is equally responsible for India’s Covid-19 mess. Not everyone was following coronavirus guidelines as requested by PM Modi. If you are unable to help people during times of crisis, then you do not have the right to criticise the people who are serving the nation. –Vivek Misra

***

India’s pandemic response by PM Modi and his top aides is such a monumental disaster. He has to be made accountable for this. – Shankar Ranganathan

***

Dear Arundhati Roy, can you please ask chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray to resign too. Let us see if you have the courage to ask them to step down. –Jagdeesh

***

Being a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party follower right since my childhood, I feel ashamed of the way India is run by the Modi government. – R Chandra Shekhar

***

As a responsible citizen of this country, rather than asking anybody to step down, we should hold the government responsible for their actions without creating more problems for common people. – Charulata Dhupkar

***

Prime Minister Modi should gracefully step down. We have already suffered a lot in seven years of his rule. –Kamal Preet Kaur

***

“If wishes were horses, beggars would ride”. The article by Arundhati Roy is like a nursery rhyme published in place of a PhD thesis. The solution suggested is just a wish list, with head in the clouds and both feet off the ground. Fairy tales are not the need of the hour. The situation warrants real action on the ground and the process change of guard will increase the death toll by multiple thousands. The readers expect much more from such an accomplished author and activist. –AP Sinha

***

You have spoken the sentiments and feelings of the people of India. Modi needs to go immediately. –Phurbu Tsering