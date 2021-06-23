This article is well written (A letter to Modi voters: If you had called the PM’s bluff, you could have spared India its agonies). However, have the authors forgotten how India was ruled for 70 years since independence? This article reminds me of the well-known adage “becoming wise after the event”. Are the authors trying to say that Covid-19 second wave, oxygen shortage and the lack of hospital beds are only the Centre’s responsibility and states have no responsibility at all? Please note that health is a state subject. Even today, we can see so many people roaming without masks. Criticising is very easy my dear friends. This is an elected government. Let it perform. – Nambiar UKP

***

We are ready to vote Modi again for the next 20 years but will not vote for pseudo secularists and so-called liberals who have destroyed this country and are making the life of Hindus miserable. News portals like Scroll and Wire turn a blind eye to the plight of Hindus in Bengal and Kashmir. –Deepak Raj

***

This is a very good article. I also lost my wife during the pandemic. Even as my monthly pension is just Rs 1,543, I had to spend more than Rs 7 lakh on her treatment. She died in the hospital. Lakhs of people have the same story to tell. Only the middle class and the poor were affected the most during India’s second Covid-19 wave. –Ramadass Muniswamy

***

This article is nonsense. Prime Minister Modi is Lord Krishna who is waiting for the 100th sin of the Lutyens’ group. Today if Hindus are surviving then it is because of Modi. – Praveen Balkundi

***

Is this article written by the people who live below the poverty line? If not, then why is it addressed to the affluent people? While your media outlet has every right to slander a particular politician or a political party, you are conspicuously silent on others. As a responsible news website, you are expected to present a balanced and impartial view. – Bidyut Basu Thakur

***

The Covid-19 pandemic has not affected India alone. The entire world has suffered. It has crushed and shattered the economy of even the highly developed countries that had the strength to withstand such calamities. India too is suffering and will definitely overcome this crisis to rise up again. – Gopalakrishnan VN

***

It is so easy to blame somebody and hide. Nobody asked people to lower their guard before the second wave of Covid-19. People should better learn to be more responsible themselves than to expect Modi to come and be their chowkidar at all time. – Bichitra Sarma

***

You are just a part of the anti-Modi brigade supported by the Communists and China. Those opposing PM Modi should first tell who is his alternative. – Sharad

***

Blaming one single person for India’s second wave of Covid-19 is not right. If something is wrong in our country then every citizen should be blamed for it. As a citizen and voter, I am not convinced by the author’s personal thoughts. – Mahendra

***

The magnitude of the pandemic that India witnessed could have made any developed country cry. Even in the United States, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, the medical system was completely overwhelmed at the peak of the pandemic. When the Modi government announced the lockdown, it was criticised. Your writers and your ideology are known to us and we will vote massively for Modi in the 2024 election. Mudslinging will not help in removing Modi. – Prabhakar Shukla

***

Your letter to Modi voters is full of juxtaposed events with the main focus on Modi hate. By your logic, if applied to previous Indian governments since independence, you should also question voters of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra. Before preaching Modi voters, ask Congress how it took money from China when the Chinese Communist Party is causing this corona havoc all over the world. – Srinivasan

***

Dear Sayandeb Chowdhury and Rajendran Narayanan, this article is brilliant. I only hope and pray that the readers actually get the courage to look into the mirror that you have held up for our society. – Bharat Vatwani

***

This article is written with the sole motto of tarnishing PM Narendra Modi. The one who finds faults should also have a solution or an alternative. There is no doubt that your alternative to Modi is Rahul Gandhi. I cannot imagine what would happen if Gandhi was the PM during this pandemic. – Srinivasan T

***

Dear Sayandeb Chowdhury and Rajendran Narayanan, I completely disagree​ with whatever arguments you have placed for Modi voters (I am one of them). Please produce one Indian leader who can match Modi and then talk. After reading your letter, I am determined to vote for him again and also work for the BJP with greater vigour as we have to defeat forces like you and save India falling in the hands of dynasts, Marxists, socialists, secularists, progressives, intellectuals and presstitutes. – KR Karnik

***

Do we have a better alternative than Modi? Is there any leader who can address India’s issues? Opposition and all the other political parties are just indulging in a blame game. Is this enough? We, common people, look for hope and every time we only end up being disappointed. A lot of educated people have lost hope in how the system is functioning presently. If you can show us a better leader and a party then we youngsters will surely vote for them. – Divya P

***