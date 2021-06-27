- What does Europe have against halal? In the Boston Review, John R Bowen explains how food is becoming a target for anti-Islam politics.
- Are plants animals like any other? In Books and Ideas, Enrique Utria explores the ideas of the philosopher Florence Burgat.
- In Fifty-Two, Mridula Chari asks why Indians are still starving 75 years after independence.
- Truth, knowledge, justice – to understand how our loftiest abstractions earn their keep, trace them to their practical origin, argues Matthieu Queloz in Aeon.
- Modi and Shah’s humiliating walk back on Kashmir is proof of their failed policy, argues Sushant Singh in the Wire.
- Mainstream economics ignores the massive government interventions that “free market” capitalism requires, argue Robert Pollin and Garald Epstein in the Boston Review.
- Becoming more left or right cannot save the Congress party, argues Asim Ali in the Telegraph.
- Do cats know the meaning of life? In the Los Angeles Review of Books, Paul J. D’Ambrosio reviews philosopher John Gray’s Feline Philosophy: Cats and the Meaning of Life.
- Why the popularity of AK47s provides important lessons for development: Ann Bernstien interviews developmental econonomist Lant Pritchett for South African policy thinktank CDE.
- On this blog, econonomist Branko Milanovic reviews Yang Jisheng’s graphic history of the Cultural Revolution.
