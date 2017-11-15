Quest for learning is a never-ending process. Our quest began with desire to utilize our collective strengths, as partners, to elevate healthcare in India. This continues to be the foundation of our flagship event – Hospital Leadership Summit. The catch with knowledge, though, is that the closer we reach to it, more we want to know about it. It is this want that has driven us to create this hub.

The intent of this hub is to provide hospital leaders a global perspective while delivering in local realities. It aspires to attain especially curated and relevant knowledge to help create a network, to set benchmarks and to build better leadership for better healthcare.

This oasis has been created keeping in mind the guiding principles of Curation– selected to satiate; Relevance – interest of leaders; and Inquisitiveness – knowledge. The content focuses on various aspects of the healthcare industry with a clear focus on propagating effective leadership. A leadership that aims to create memorable patient experience through efficient use of innovation, technology, and a supportive talent pool.

The curated content offers learnings from world leaders in healthcare. Along with examples of technological excellence attained by various institutions and innovative ideas which have changed the way organisations function while building people centric structures.

The content is conceptualized to expand the horizon of the healthcare sector and to continue extending the possibilities of innovation.

Look forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback. You can write to pksinha@iima.ac.in