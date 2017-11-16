The Hospital Leadership Summit was conceptualised to explore ideas and expand the intellectual horizon of the healthcare sector. The 2016 summit asked some relevant questions and pointed in various directions for an answer. Experts of various backgrounds and skillsets shared their experience of what ails the healthcare ecosystem, along with some antidotes. There were some key takeaways of the summit.

One of the areas of focus was the role of leadership within the healthcare sector. The importance of physician leadership was discussed in the effective running of medical institutions. Challenges of talent pool creation retention were also discussed, as well as the trend towards customer centricity in hospitals. Empathy emerged as the key human quality required in the delivery of health care. The role of technology in the whole equation, too, cannot be ignored in driving healthcare to its future, a future with some radical ideas in store. Excellence in Hospital Leadership is a compilation of the lessons gleaned from the second Hospital Leadership Summit. Read it here.