Eco India - a collaboration between Scroll.in and DW - is a showcase for innovative concepts and projects from India and Europe on environmental sustainability. Every week, it highlights eco heroes – regular citizens, environmental activists, organisations and even kids - addressing a pressing ecological issue in their community. Since its premiere, the show has featured solutions for problems as diverse as climate change, welfare of stray dogs, lake health, waste management and more.

Eco India aims to take its community engagement further and support more eco heroes driving change. Do you know any passionate eco warriors striving to create a more sustainable future? Are you an eco warrior yourself? The Doing Your Bit contest seeks to crowdsource more such worthy eco projects from across the country and promote the initiatives. The winning entries will receive cash support for their work and a chance to get featured in a video produced by Eco India. All shortlisted entries will be promoted by Eco India.

Here’s how you can participate

Submit a short 200-300-word write-up about your eco initiative. Start with an introduction:

● Name of the participant and the city in which their initiative is active

● The broader theme (afforestation, waste management etc.) of the work

● Your profile picture

Your entry will have a greater impact if your write-up includes:

● A short introduction of the participant

● The issue their work addresses

● The steps taken to rectify the issue and their subsequent impact on the community. This could also include the motivation behind the initiative etc.

● Duration of the project. The impact should have been achieved over a considerable amount of time (at least 6 months) and should be ongoing. In cases where the objective of the initiative has already been achieved, the duration of the project should be at least 12 months.

How Doing Your Bit can help your cause:

● Winner will receive cash support of INR 100,000 and a 6-8-minute video feature produced by the Eco India team.

● Runners up will receive cash support of INR 50,000 and a 2-3-minute video feature produced by Eco India team.

● Shortlisted entries (top 25%) will be featured on the Eco India site and on Scroll’s Instagram handle.

Doing Your Bit offers eco warriors an opportunity to bring attention to the environmental issues in their community and to connect with a larger audience about the possible solutions.

Join us in sharing stories of a greener and more sustainable tomorrow. Send in your entries at: doingyourbit@scroll.in. Submission are open till 25th January 2019.

You can watch all episodes of Eco India on Hotstar.