India’s 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

In his international career, Sharma played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs (avg 33.45), and 42 ODIs in which he scored 883.

In the Test arena, despite having all the shots in his repertoire, he often put them away for the sake of the team. He was, in the words of many, a man for a crisis. His determination and concentration were of a very high level.

In the ODI arena, he was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at Old Trafford will forever be etched in the public memory.

Here are some reactions to his death:

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered.



My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

Shocking to hear about the passing of Yashpal sharma. One of the heroes of our first World Cup win. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 13, 2021

Sad to hear the demise of my former team mate and friend #YashpalSharma! He was one of the main heroes who helped us lifting the 1983 world cup! May his soul rest in peace 🙏! — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) July 13, 2021

So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji 's passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Toh3wLHNAw — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 13, 2021

Very sad news of the untimely demise of Yashpal Sharma paaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 13, 2021

Really heartbreaking to know that Yashpal paaji is no more. May God give his loved ones strength to cope with this loss. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tDZwzwSilu — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 13, 2021

Saddened by the passing away of ace cricketer & 1983 World Cup winning member Sh Yashpal Sharma.



He had an illustrious career & was India's second-highest run getter at the 1983 World Cup. He was also an umpire and national selector. His contribution won’t be forgotten.



ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/fhra6UcngV — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 13, 2021

Shocking and saddening to hear the news of Yash paaji.. Only a few days ago I saw him on TV with the winning 1983 team.. May his soul merge with light and attain Sadgati..you never know when's the last goodbye.. Heartfelt condolences — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) July 13, 2021

Oh dear, so sorry to hear of the death of Yashpal Sharma who played such a big part in one of Indian cricket's most glorious hours #WorldCup1983. Too early to go. Condolences to his family. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 13, 2021

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Yashpal Sharma paaji . Hero of our childhood because of his role in 1983 World Cup. Oam Shanti 🙏 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 13, 2021

We've lost Yashpal Sharma from our fabled 1983 team. A lion hearted cricketer, his 89 in that first match against the West Indies set the tone for the tournament. And his 61 against England in the semis was vital. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 13, 2021

Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of 1983 World Cup winner #YashpalSharma .

My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Pray that his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Cz0URjCTjY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 13, 2021

Yashpal Sharma, India's second-highest run-getter at the 1983 World Cup, has passed away at the age of 66.



He played 37 Tests and 42 ODIs for India.



May his soul, Rest in Peace. 🕯️🌹 — T.S.Suresh (@editorsuresh) July 13, 2021

Yashpal Sharma passes away due to heart attack. Was Player of the Match when India beat WI in the 1st match of '83 WC. Scored 89 in that game.Hit 61 in SF v Eng. Grew up listening about his partnership with G Viswanath in Chennai (1981-82) where they batted the entire day. RIP 🙏 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 13, 2021

Shocking! Words fail me as I type this on knowing that Yashpal Sharma is no longer with us. He was a champion who was a hero of the 1983 World Cup win, thoughts with the family. A brave cricketer who was one of the fittest in his times, RIP sir — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) July 13, 2021

Tragic news coming in of 1983 World Cup hero #YashpalSharma passing away after a heart attack. Met him on June 25 at the 1983 team reunion in Delhi. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 13, 2021

Tragic: first member of 83 World Cup winning team to pass away: Yashpal Sharma.. Interviewed him only a few weeks ago. Yashpal set the tone for the triumph with a match winning innings against the West Indies in the very first game of the tournament. Tough, combative player. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 13, 2021

Every time you met Yashpal Sharma sir, he sported smile. Ever cheerful and was always game for a fun conversation. #RIP sir. Sincere condolences to the family. — RK (@RK_sports) July 13, 2021

just a few days back, yashpal sharma posted this clip from the 1983 world cup. the two sixes he hit in the semifinal, where he top scored in india's famous win over england....thanks for the memories sir, RIP! https://t.co/JCdj4KXquv — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 13, 2021

Courage, Concentration, Determination & Patience ...

These were the qualities, we associated our '83 WC champion with.



You haven't left us, Yash pa. You'll stay with us forever & ever & ever.



May GOD give strength to his family.



RIP.... Yashpal Sharma sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2mUtnTl0sk — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) July 13, 2021

These couple of years have been very taxing for everyone. Today was no different, saddened by the passing away of #YashpalSharma sir. My deepest condolences to the family and friends. #OmShanti — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 13, 2021