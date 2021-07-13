India’s 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
In his international career, Sharma played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs (avg 33.45), and 42 ODIs in which he scored 883.
In the Test arena, despite having all the shots in his repertoire, he often put them away for the sake of the team. He was, in the words of many, a man for a crisis. His determination and concentration were of a very high level.
In the ODI arena, he was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at Old Trafford will forever be etched in the public memory.
Here are some reactions to his death:
