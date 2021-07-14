Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh defeated Poland’s Pawel Teclaf in the tiebreak on Wednesday to enter the second round of the men’s event in the FIDE World Cup chess tournament in Sochi, Russia.

The two-game mini-match had ended in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday. In the tie-break, Gukesh won the first game and settled for a draw in the second to book a spot in the next round.

He joins compatriots R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, P Iniyan, B Adhiban, Aravindh Chithambaram in the second round.

The winners join Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and P Harikrishna, who received first-round byes, in the second round. In the women’s event, Padmini Rout, R Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni posted wins in the first round.

D Harika will be joining them in the second round, courtesy of a bye in the first round. Matches in the World Cup are being played in the classical format.