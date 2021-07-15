One of the 23 India cricketers on the ongoing tour of England has tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s 20-day break and will not be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday.

The news comes in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently sending an email to the Indian contingent in the UK warning it about the rising cases of Covid-19. The side is to reassemble at Durham in a bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England next month.

“Yes, one of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance’s place and won’t be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While the touring party in the UK is tight-lipped about the name of the player, it is understood that he has been afflicted by the Delta variant which has led to rising number of cases there.

Shah, in his letter, told the players to “avoid” crowded places as the Covishield vaccine only provides protection and not full immunity against the virus.

In fact, Shah’s letter had specifically stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and the Euro Championships, which recently concluded in the UK.

India are due to take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4.