Dasun Shanaka on Friday became the 10th Sri Lankan captain in the past four years when he was named skipper of a 23-member squad for the six-match white ball series against India starting on July 18.

The squad was announced by Sri Lanka Cricket after getting formal approval from sports minister Namal Rajapaksa, who is the son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Recently sacked captain Kusal Janith Perera will be missing due to a knee injury along with left-arm pacer Binura Fernando, nursing an ankle injury.

No other England-returned cricketer has tested positive for coronavirus after batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan’s positive test.

The experienced players like vice-captain Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dhananjaya, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera are all part of the squad along with new talents like Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, and Charith Asalanka.

SLC have managed to put up their first team despite a dispute over central contracts because of which senior player Angelo Mathews pulled out citing “personal reasons”.

The series begins on Sunday with the one-dayers.

Squad

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.