Waiting for a Test series win in England since 2007, India have the talent and belief to make it happen in the upcoming five-match series said Dinesh Karthik, a member of the squad that was part of Rahul Dravid’s side 14 years back.

India are due to take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4. The India-England showdown marks the beginning of the second cycle of the World Test Championship. Virat Kohli and Co will begin their preparations with a three-day warm-up game at Emirates Riverside against County XI starting on Tuesday.

“It’s unconquered territory for some time now,” Karthik said in an interview with The Guardian. “The 2007 win came at a tumultuous time after losing out in the group stage of the World Cup. But we played well and turned cricket in India on its head. To know not one Indian batsman made a hundred in that series bar Anil Kumble [from No 8] in the final Test at the Oval is a credit in itself.

“I do think this Indian team is capable of winning here; they have the talent and, most importantly, the attitude. Now it comes down to techniques. It’s a long tour and won’t be won in the first Test, but knowing the belief in that dressing room, I would back an Indian team to do well.”

Indian men’s team, on their tour of England, were on a three-week break after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final held in Southampton against New Zealand. Karthik, also in England currently, was part of the commentary team for the final and has continued calling the game for Sky Sports during England’s home white-ball season.

While he has not retired yet from international cricket, Karthik said he doesn’t feel the current squad would have anything against him for his views on air. He has said in the past that he is still hoping to make a return to the T20I squad.

“The current players need empathy and not sympathy,” he said about his approach to commentary.

“I try to get into their shoes and explain why they did something. There’s a difference between criticism and getting personal. I don’t get personal and the relationships I have, I feel comfortable speaking and would do the same to their faces.

“I don’t think it will be a problem and I think they trust me. As long as that line is established, they are comfortable. And I think they are a very confident set of players these days, not very insecure about these things,” he said.