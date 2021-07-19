Mayank Agarwal’s fight to reclaim his place in India’s Test XI starts on Tuesday when he walks out to open the batting in a three-day first-class game against County Select XI in Durham as KL Rahul gears up to keep wickets in Rishabh Pant’s absence.

“Even if Pant would have reached in time for the practice game, he would have been given adequate rest to get back in peak physical condition. He has been asymptomatic but would need to train well ahead of the first Test in Nottingham,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

“In any case both Pant and Wriddhiman Saha, who is isolated as a precautionary measure will be available for first Test.”

As it had been reported earlier, KL Rahul, who has been doing keeping drills, will don the keeping gloves for the game.

However, it will be Mayank whose form will be closely monitored by the team management as he is likely to partner Rohit Sharma in the first Test after Shubman Gill was sidelined due to shin splints.

While Rahul has also scored bulk of his 2000 runs opening the innings, it is understood that he is being considered as a middle-order batsman and may be used later in the series in case one of the senior batters don’t get back to form.

Against a team comprising mostly of youngsters, with only James Bracey being a current England international, India might just try both Rahul and Mayank at the top if they get a second innings.