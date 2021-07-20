Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI live: Shanaka elects to bat first, Dhawan and Co remain unchanged
Follow live coverage of the second One-Day International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.
Live updates
SL 7/0 after 3 overs: Another good over from Bhuvneshwar. He’s moving the ball both ways and hitting good areas.
Correction: The replays show that the ball did carry to Manish Pandey at second slip. He was slow to react, put just one hand out, and the ball popped right out. Deepak Chahar was not happy.
SL 6/0 after 2 overs: Chahar from the other end for India and he strayed with his line on the fifth ball after bowling four dot balls. Minod flicked it away for four. The sixth ball was edged but didn’t carry to Pandey in the slips.
SL 2/0 after 1 over: Bhuvneshwar to start things off. He is getting some good swing today and he got Avishka to edge one just wide off second slip in the over. Good bowling this.
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne.
India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.
2.31 pm: TOSS – Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first.
Here are highlights from the first ODI:
2.20 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second One-Day International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.