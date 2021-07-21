Deepak Chahar hit an unbeaten 69 to lead India to a three-wicket series-clinching victory over Sri Lanka in a thrilling second one-day international on Tuesday.
India chased down their target of 276 with five balls to spare as Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 19, put on an unbeaten stand of 84 for the eighth wicket after the tourists had slipped to 193/7 in Colombo.
Chahar, who also took two wickets with his pace bowling to limit Sri Lanka to 275-9, recorded his maiden ODI fifty as India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Most ODI wins against a particular opponent:
93* - Ind v SL (161 matches)
92 - Aus v NZ (138 matches)
92 - Pak v SL (155 matches)
“These sort of matches we’re gonna learn a lot as a team and they’ll (players) learn how to handle games like these,” skipper Shikhar Dhawan said after the win.
“Everyone showed character. We knew that Chahar has worked hard in the nets on his batting. His presence of mind and calculations against the leg-spinner was amazing. Both Bhuvi and him calculated it really well.”
