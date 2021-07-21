India tour of Sri Lanka 2021 Watch: Highlights of India’s epic win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI Deepak Chahar, batting at No 8, hit an unbeaten 69 as India edged out Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second one-day international. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago AFP DEEPAK CHAHAR HAS DONE THE IMPOSSIBLE. TAKE A BOW! India win the match & the series! 🤩Final ODI, Friday on Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 1 (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV📺#SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/fiujunPQQs— Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India Sri Lanka Cricket Deepak Chahar Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments