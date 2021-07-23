For the Indian contingent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, day one is as big as it could get.

On paper, there are five medal events and in some of those, Indian athletes are seen as genuine contenders as the action kicks into high gear from Saturday.

Entering the Tokyo Olympics on the back of an unprecedented run that began sometime after the disappointments at Rio 2016, Indian shooters get going with the big guns in action straight away.

Many of the 15 shooters in Tokyo are capable of winning medals, but few are seen as sure shot to secure podium finishes as the ones in the events that start on Saturday. One among them is the highly-skilled Saurabh Chaudhary, who will have a few Olympic and world champions standing in his way to glory.

Alongside Abhishek Verma, Chaudhary will be part of the first competition day action in the men’s 10m air pistol event. Even before that, Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan – in the women’s 10m air rifle event – will have the chance to open India’s account at the first medal event of the Games.

Both Chandela and Elavenil will enter the competition with plenty to look forward to, despite the occasional blips here and there in the build-up.

Later on, the archery mixed event knockout rounds begin where India (after a less than satisfying outing on Friday) will look to break their duck at the Games. Their task, however, has been made tougher by the draw they have landed themselves in.

The other big medal hopeful for India on day one is Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who is among the favourites to finish on the podium for the women’s 49kg category.

Badminton and hockey teams are also in action in their respective group stage events.

Scroll across the table or swipe right to view all columns