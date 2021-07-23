Sri Lanka vs India, third ODI live: Shikhar Dhawan falls early after electing to bat first
Follow live coverage of the third One-Day International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.
Live updates
IND 59/1 after 9 overs: First four in ODI cricket for Samson! Karunaratne bangs it in and the right-hander cuts it over the backward point region for a boundary. Poor effort from the fielder at third man.
IND 54/1 after 8 overs: Akila Dananjaya returns to the attack and bowls a tight over. Plenty of variations there from the spin bowler and Shaw keeps a close eye.
IND 52/1 after 7 overs: Stunning strokeplay from Shaw! The right-hander picks up two fours off Chameera – first off the front foot past mid-off and then off the back foot past extra cover.
IND 44/1 after 6 overs: Sri Lanka are doing well to slow down the run-scoring, four runs come from that Karunaratne over. Samson content to take his time settling in.
IND 40/1 after 5 overs: Decent over from Chameera, five runs from it. The ball is coming off slowly at times from the pitch.
IND 35/1 after 4 overs: Shot! Chamika Karunaratne joins the attack and pitches one slightly wide, Shaw stays still and finds the narrow gap between point and extra cover for four.
IND 28/1 after 2.3 overs: WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan hit a hat-trick of fours in the previous over but edges one from Dushmantha Chameera this time. Big breakthrough for Sri Lanka. Debutant Sanju Samson is the new batsman.
IND 23/0 after 2 overs: Hat-trick of boundaries! Akila Dananjaya takes the new ball from the other end and Dhawan hits three glorious cover-drives for four first up. The off-spinner comes back well in the last two balls with LBW shouts.
IND 11/0 after 1 over: Chameera errs in line down leg and India get four byes. Shaw then dabs the ball through the keeper and slip fielder for four. Good start for India.
3.00 pm: India are batting first today after chasing in the first two games. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle. Here we go!
Playing XIs
India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sanju Samson (w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.
2.30 pm: TOSS – Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and India will bat first!
“We have six changes and five debuts today. Navdeep Saini is in. We’re all excited for the game and want to finish the series on a high.”
2.27 pm: Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar and Chetan Sakariya are set to make their ODI debuts today!
2.20 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third One-Day International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.
India coach Rahul Dravid will have to choose between experimenting and continuing the winning combination in his bid to ensure a clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the third and final one-dayer in Colombo on Friday.
While Shikhar Dhawan-led India won the first game by seven wickets, Deepak Chahar pulled a heist in the second one with his match-winning unbeaten 69 as the visitors won by three wickets.