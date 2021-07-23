Tokyo Olympics Watch: Mary Kom, Manpreet lead Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony Only 20 Indian athletes and 6 officials took part in opening ceremony as a precaution against Covid-19. Scroll Staff An hour ago Indian contingent marches out at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony | Only 20 Indian athletes and 6 officials took part in opening ceremony as a precaution against Covid-19. Here they are 💪#TeamIndia at the #OpeningCeremony of #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/8K49eWliqF— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Olympics Tokyo Olympics Olympics 2020 Mary Kom Manpreet Singh Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio