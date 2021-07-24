Tokyo 2020 Olympics, July 24 live updates: Women’s 10m air rifle qualification underway
Updates through Saturday as the shooting, hockey, badminton and weightlifting get underway at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
KEY EVENTS on July 24:
1. Qualification followed by finals in women’s 10m Air Rifle and men’s 10m Air Pistol
2. Indian hockey teams (men and women) begin campaign
3. Mirabai Chanu in action in Women’s 48kg (Medal event)
4. Archery Mixed Team (medal event)
Live updates
Badminton group-stage: The shuttlers get into action today as well and the early matches are underway. Here’s our preview for Team India.
Women’s 10m air rifle qualification: The pace-setters are shooting at an average of 10.5-plus. Elavenil is 10.410 at the start of the third series and Chandela is 10.373. Not the best signs.
Women’s 10m air rifle qualification: Ouch. Chandela with a 9.5 in the ongoing second series. That will hurt her. The rankings are not looking too great at the moment as we progress a bit further.
10m air rifle Elavenil Valarivan
|2nd series shots 11-15
|2nd series shots 16-20
|10.2
|10.8
|10.4
|10.1
|10.5
|10.4
|10.7
|10.3
|10.1
|10.5
Women’s 10m air rifle qualification: The SIX SERIES of 10 shots each determine the qualification for the final where top 8 shooters go through. The qualification is highly dynamic with the scores moving up and down quickly. Not worth reading too much into the standings.
Apurvi Chandela, series: 104.5
Elavenil Valarivan, series: 104.3, 104.0
10m air rifle Apurvi Chandela
|First series shots 1-5
|First series shots 6-10
|10.5
|10.1
|10.9
|10.8
|10.5
|10.0
|10.0
|10.6
|10.6
|10.5
10m air rifle Elavenil Valarivan
|First series shots 1-5
|First series shots 6-10
|10.7
|10.2
|10.3
|10.7
|10.7
|10.4
|10.2
|10.2
|10.6
|10.3
Women’s 10m air rifle qualification: Apurvi Chandela has started the first series with shots of 10.5 and 10.9. Elavenil Valarivan has started with 10.7 and 10.3. Good early scores. First series underway.
Women’s 10m air rifle qualification: The event has begun, folks.
Women’s 10m air rifle:
|Start Time (IST)
|Event
|Status
|Medal event?
|Location
|5:00
|10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification
|Apurvi Chandela & Elavenil Valarivan
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|7.15
|10m Air Rifle Women's Final
|TBC
|YES
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
04.50 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of India’s campaign at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. It’s officially day one of the Games and after a glittering Opening Ceremony on Friday (preceded by the archery qualification rounds) we are set for an action-packed Saturday.
Simply put: for the Indian contingent at the Games, day one is as big as it could get.
On paper, there are five medal events and in some of those, Indian athletes are seen as genuine contenders as the action kicks into high gear from Saturday.
Entering the Tokyo Olympics on the back of an unprecedented run that began sometime after the disappointments at Rio 2016, Indian shooters get going with the big guns in action straight away.
The first medal event at the Games is women’s 10m air rifle and that is where our attention turns to first up.