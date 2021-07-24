Mirabai Chanu created history as she won a silver medal in women’s 49kg weightlifting to get India on the board at the Tokyo Olympics and become just the 15th individual medallist in the country’s history.

Mirabai Chanu ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49kg category to open the country’s account here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg + 115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. With this, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to rise up to the expectations.

But as all champion athletes do, she bounced back in style to climb to the pinnacle of the sport five years later.

Here are some of the best reactions to Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal.

Met @kmmalleswari at an event yesterday. The first woman medallist for India. She was so so sure we’ll win a medal today. Sure she couldn’t be happier it came in her discipline 🏋🏽‍♀️and the fact that our super @mirabai_chanu’s opened the account with a silver. What lifting!! Fabbb pic.twitter.com/tYk1K8r1ir — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) July 24, 2021

For Mirabai Chanu, Riowas a disappointment. A missed opportunity. A debut that didn't go to plan. She began her path to rectifying that then & there. Five years later, she is India's second woman to win an #Olympics silver. An athlete who just worked harder and harder and harder pic.twitter.com/6o2dQYNXpA — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 24, 2021

With Chanu, you knew. She had been putting up the big numbers for a while and breaking world records. But mostly you knew because of how she built herself up brick-by-brick. A special triumph. Not only because of where she comes from but because of where she is going. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) July 24, 2021

