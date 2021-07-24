Sportsmen and women from 205 countries and regions will compete at the Tokyo Games, with more than 11,000 Olympic athletes taking part.

From archery to wrestling, Olympic athletes will compete at 339 events in 33 sports, with four appearing for the first time: karate, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing.

The 5,000 gold, silver and bronze medals at the Tokyo Games are made entirely from recycled metal – extracted from nearly 79,000 tons of used consumer electronics including laptops, games consoles and digital cameras.

Here’s a look at the Tokyo 2020 medals table: