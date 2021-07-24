It will be another action-packed day for India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as big guns like badminton world champion PV Sindhu and boxing legend MC Mary Kom begin their campaigns.
On day two, Indian athletes will be competing in as many as 10 disciplines: shooting, artistic gymnastics, sailing, tennis, badminton, boxing, rowing, table tennis, hockey and swimming.
In terms of medal events, India will compete in shooting early on in the day. Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker will take part in the women’s 10m Air Pistol event, while Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will feature in the men’s 10m Air Rifle event.
Pranati Nayak will then compete in the women’s artistic gymnastic qualifications, before Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan begin their sailing campaigns with the opening races.
Rio Olympics silver-medallist Sindhu will begin her quest to go a step further this time around. She will be facing Ksenia Polikarpova in the group stage opener. Boxers Mary Kom and Manish Kaushik will also take part in the preliminary rounds and will look to post wins after the setback that Vikas Krishan Yadav faced on Saturday.
After an impressive win in their first round match against New Zealand, the Indian men’s hockey team will be back in against against a formidable Australian team in the Pool A. The Aussies won a crazy match against Japan 5-3 on Saturday.
Swimmers Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj will take the pool in the afternoon, and there is women’s doubles first round match in tennis involving Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina as well.
India's schedule on July 25 (Times in IST)
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Location
|Shooting
|5:30
|10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification
|Yashaswini Singh Deswal & Manu Bhaker
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|7.45
|10m Air Pistol Women's Final
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|6:30
|Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 1
|Angad Vir Singh Bajwa & Mairaj Ahmed Khan
|Asaka Shooting Range - Shotgun Ranges
|9:30
|10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification
|Deepak Kumar & Divyansh Singh Panwar
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|12.00
|10m Air Rifle Men's Final
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|Artistic Gymnastics
|6.30
|Women's qualification - Subdivision 1
|Pranati Nayak
|Ariake Gymnastics Centre
|Sailing
|8:35
| Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 01
|Nethra Kumanan
|Kamakura
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 02
|Nethra Kumanan
|Kamakura
|11:05
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 01
| Vishnu Saravanan
|Kamakura
|Followed by
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 02
| Vishnu Saravanan
|Kamakura
|Rowing
|6:40
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechage 2
|Arjun Jat Lal & Arvind Singh
|Sea Forest Waterway
|Badminton
|7:10
|Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Group J#
|PV Sindhu vs POLIKARPOVA Ksenia
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 2
|Table Tennis
|10:30
|Men's Singles Round 2
|G Sathiyan vs LAM Siu Hang
|Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 1
|Table Tennis
|12:00
|Women's Singles Round 2
|Manika Batra vs PESOTSKA Margaryta
|Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 4
|Boxing
|13:30
|Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
|MC Mary Kom vs DOM
|Kokugikan Arena
|Boxing
|15:06
|Men's Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
|Manish Kaushik vs GBR
|Kokugikan Arena
|Hockey
|15:00
|Men's Pool A
|India vs Australia
|Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch
|Swimming
|15:32
|Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 1
|Maana Patel
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|Swimming
|16:26
|Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3
|Srihari Nataraj
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|Tennis
|7:30
|Women's Doubles First Round
|Sania Mirza & Ankita Raina vs Kichenok sisters
|Ariake Tennis Park Court 11
Note: Sajan Prakash is not listed in the start list for men’s freestyle 200m heats. He was originally set to compete in three events, but is entered only in butterfly now.
