It will be another action-packed day for India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as big guns like badminton world champion PV Sindhu and boxing legend MC Mary Kom begin their campaigns.

On day two, Indian athletes will be competing in as many as 10 disciplines: shooting, artistic gymnastics, sailing, tennis, badminton, boxing, rowing, table tennis, hockey and swimming.

In terms of medal events, India will compete in shooting early on in the day. Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker will take part in the women’s 10m Air Pistol event, while Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will feature in the men’s 10m Air Rifle event.

Pranati Nayak will then compete in the women’s artistic gymnastic qualifications, before Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan begin their sailing campaigns with the opening races.

Day one as it happened: Mirabai Chanu’s silver headlines opening day

Rio Olympics silver-medallist Sindhu will begin her quest to go a step further this time around. She will be facing Ksenia Polikarpova in the group stage opener. Boxers Mary Kom and Manish Kaushik will also take part in the preliminary rounds and will look to post wins after the setback that Vikas Krishan Yadav faced on Saturday.

After an impressive win in their first round match against New Zealand, the Indian men’s hockey team will be back in against against a formidable Australian team in the Pool A. The Aussies won a crazy match against Japan 5-3 on Saturday.

Swimmers Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj will take the pool in the afternoon, and there is women’s doubles first round match in tennis involving Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina as well.

India's schedule on July 25 (Times in IST) Sport Start Time Event Athletes Location Shooting 5:30 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification Yashaswini Singh Deswal & Manu Bhaker Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 7.45 10m Air Pistol Women's Final Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 6:30 Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 1 Angad Vir Singh Bajwa & Mairaj Ahmed Khan Asaka Shooting Range - Shotgun Ranges 9:30 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification Deepak Kumar & Divyansh Singh Panwar Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 12.00 10m Air Rifle Men's Final Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range Artistic Gymnastics 6.30 Women's qualification - Subdivision 1 Pranati Nayak Ariake Gymnastics Centre Sailing 8:35 Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 01

Nethra Kumanan Kamakura Sailing Followed by Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 02 Nethra Kumanan Kamakura 11:05 Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 01 Vishnu Saravanan

Kamakura Followed by Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 02 Vishnu Saravanan

Kamakura Rowing 6:40 Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechage 2 Arjun Jat Lal & Arvind Singh Sea Forest Waterway Badminton 7:10 Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Group J# PV Sindhu vs POLIKARPOVA Ksenia Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 2 Table Tennis 10:30 Men's Singles Round 2 G Sathiyan vs LAM Siu Hang Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 1 Table Tennis 12:00 Women's Singles Round 2 Manika Batra vs PESOTSKA Margaryta Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 4 Boxing 13:30 Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 MC Mary Kom vs DOM Kokugikan Arena Boxing 15:06 Men's Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 Manish Kaushik vs GBR Kokugikan Arena Hockey 15:00 Men's Pool A India vs Australia Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch Swimming 15:32 Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 1 Maana Patel Tokyo Aquatics Centre Swimming 16:26 Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3 Srihari Nataraj Tokyo Aquatics Centre Tennis 7:30 Women's Doubles First Round Sania Mirza & Ankita Raina vs Kichenok sisters Ariake Tennis Park Court 11

Note: Sajan Prakash is not listed in the start list for men’s freestyle 200m heats. He was originally set to compete in three events, but is entered only in butterfly now.