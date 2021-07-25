India at Tokyo 2020, July 25 live updates: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal in qualifying round
Updates through Sunday at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Key events on Sunday, July 25 for India:
- Shooting events continue with women’s 10m air pistol and men’s 10m air rifle.
- PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Sania Mirza begin their campaigns.
Women’s 10m air pistol, qualification: The top 8 average has not really gotten out of hand for both Manu and Yashaswini here, still very much in the mix. Manu, especially. They both need a good set of 97-98s. YSD has a 97 in her fourth series, as we speak.
Women’s 10m air pistol, qualification: Oh dear. A 94 for Bhaker too in the 3rd series. One 8 and four 9s. There are not too far away from the cut-off average but that is a damaging return.
Manu Bhaker, series scores: 98, 95, 94
Yashaswini Singh Deswal, series scores: 94, 98, 94
Women’s 10m air pistol, qualification: Deswal was making a solid comeback after the first round but TWO 8s in her third series! That’s going to hurt. It’s a 94 for her.
Women’s 10m air pistol, qualification: she gets going with 10-10-9-10, so hopefully just a minor blip for Bhaker.
Manu Bhaker, series scores: 98, 95
Yashaswini Singh Deswal, series scores: 94, 98
Women’s 10m air pistol, qualification: The time is a problem to keep an eye on for Bhaker here. Reminder, she has to shoot 60 times in 75 minutes. Has lost a good chunk here apart from whatever else is the issue with equipment. Still on 56 in the 2nd series, yet to get moving. YSD is in her third series after a superb 98 in the second set.
A not-so-good update from a reporter in Tokyo.
Women’s 10m air pistol, qualification: Still early days but both Indian shooters are outside the top 10 in the middle of their second series. Bhaker’s 4 9s in six shots of round 2 have just pegged her back a little.
Clarification for those joining us on the blog, there is no broadcast of the shooting qualification rounds at the Games.
Women’s 10m air pistol, qualification: Good start from Manu, YSD finishes with a 94, hurt by a 8 in the first 10.
Manu Bhaker, series scores: 98
Yashaswini Singh Deswal, series scores: 94
Women’s 10m air pistol, qualification: Shooters will all be going at different speeds so the placings will be dynamic. The average score is a good indicator. Manu is in the among frontrunners as things stand with 9.8 or so. YSD a bit behind at 9.33, playing catch-up.
Manu Bhaker, series scores: 98
Yashaswini Singh Deswal, series scores: ongoing
Zenia D’Cunha: Day 1 was not the best for Indian shooting. Day 2 starts with women’s 10m air pistol, where youngsters Yashaswini Singh Deswal & Manu Bhaker will be in action - world No 1 & 2 in the event. 60 shots, 75 minutes & top 8 into the final. Let’s go!
Women’s 10m air pistol, qualification: Bhaker starts with three 10s, Deswal goes 9-9. Reminder that this is a round of six series with 10 shots each to determine top 8 shooters in the end.
Women’s 10m air pistol, qualification: The shooters have begun making their marks in the qualification round!
|Start Time IST
|Event
|Athletes
|Location
|5:30
|10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification
|Yashaswini Singh Deswal & Manu Bhaker
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|7.45
|10m Air Pistol Women's Final
|TBC
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
05.25: For the record, Team USA has gone day one without a medal for the first time since 1972 at the Summer Games! More here.
05.20 am: Hello all and welcome to the start of the second official day of action at the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020.
Let the records show that at the start of day 2 of the Summer Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020 in 2021, India was on the medal tally but not USA. Wink, wink.
It was a day to remember for Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal and the second Indian woman to an Olympic Games silver.
On Sunday, there are two medal events on paper.
The Indian Shooting team will take four more shots at opening their medal count in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Shooting competition. Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal line-up in the Women’s 10M Air Pistol qualifiers in the morning session, while in the afternoon, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will compete in the Men’s 10M Air Rifle event. The qualification round for Women’s Pistol begins at 5.30 am IST while the finals are scheduled for 7.45 am IST. The Men’s Rifle qualifiers start at 9.30 am IST with the finals being scheduled for 12 noon IST.
PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Sania Mirza begin their campaigns too. Stay tuned.
