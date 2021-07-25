Manish Kaushik’s (63kg) Games debut ended in disappointment following a hard-fought opening-round loss in Tokyo on Sunday.

Manish, a Commonwealth Games silver-medallist and a world championship bronze-winner, went down 1-4 to Britain’s Luke McCormack in an edge-of-the-seat clash.

Manish too gave a decent account of himself in his clash with McCormack but lost the battle in the final three minutes when the Briton decided to counter-attack instead of being on the offensive.

The opening round was fought on even keel with Manish giving back as good as he got.

The Indian had the edge in the second round which went to him in a split decision that tied up the scores.

However, all five judges ruled in the Briton’s favour after his strategy to draw Manish into a close range battle helped him connect his jabs well.

Luke is the twin brother of Pat McCormack, a former European and Commonwealth Games champion besides being a world championship silver-medallist in the welterweight (69kg) category.

Pat is also competing in the ongoing Games and has got a bye into the last 16 stage.

On Monday, another Games debutant Ashish Kumar (75kg) will open his campaign against China’s Erbieke Touheta.

A total of nine Indian boxers had qualified for the Games, of which two – Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Manish – have now bowed out after first-round losses.