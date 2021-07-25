Sri Lanka vs India, 1st T20I live: Shanaka elects to bowl first; Prithvi, Varun make debuts
Follow live coverage of the first T20 International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.
Live updates
8.01 pm: We’re ready for play! Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are at the crease for India. Here we go!
The last time India played a T20I in Colombo:
Watch: When Dinesh Karthik produced an epic finish in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh
Playing XIs
India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.
TOSS: Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and Sri Lanka will bowl first.
Just in: Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy will make their T20I debuts for India tonight.
7.20 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first T20 International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.