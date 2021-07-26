India at Tokyo 2020, day 3 live: Men’s archery team take on KAZ, Bhavani Devi marks debut with win
Updates through Monday at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Features:
Tokyo 2020, shooting: Explaining the unfortunate pistol issue that India’s Manu Bhaker faced
Key events of the day for India:
- Men’s archery team defeat KAZ to reach QF against Korea.
- Bhavani Devi wins round of 64 bout on debut
- Skeet shooters could be in medal contention
- Exciting contest coming up in men’s doubles badminton
- Women’s hockey team look to bounce back
Live updates
Table tennis, men’s singles, round 2, IND 0-1 POR: Well, he had to bounce back from that first game. Sharath starts with 5 straight points. The streak ends there but he regathers and takes a 7-2 lead.
Table tennis, men’s singles, round 2, IND 0-1 POR: Well, that was fast. For the game and from the Portuguese too. Apolonia RACES THROUGH game 1 and takes it 11-2. Sharath never got going there but now a chance to rest.
Table tennis, men’s singles, round 2: SHARATH KAMAL vs TIAGO APOLONIA (POR, world N 59)
Commentator on broadcast: These 2 have met 3 times before, first match in 2006 which Sharath won and then 2014 and 2016 Apolonia won. Could be uphill battle for Sharath, he adds.
Archery, men’s team event: Here’s a quick look of how that round of 16 went. It was nice to see Atanu Das pumped, relaxed and trying to lead from the front. That ranking round result and missing out on mixed cannot have been easy for him. The draw for men’s team, though, is a result of what happened Friday and ultimately makes things difficult.
ARCHERY: Atanu Das took the lead, shooting the first and last arrows of each set. And he led from the front too. A good win in four sets for the men’s team to reach QF. Korea next. Apparently they are decent in this archery business.
Archery, men’s team event round of 16, set 4: PRAVIN with 10, ATANU with 10! Atanu needed 9 or above. And he nails a 10 too! “Kuch nahi hai,” Das tells to Rai as they pump themselves up at the end.
Archery, men’s team event round of 16, set 4: Gankin starts with a 7 for KAZ! That will hurt. KAZ post 54 and India should seal this. Rai has a long hold and hits a 8. Need 19 from the next two.
Archery, men’s team event round of 16, set 4: KAZ start with 9-9-10! Pressure on India, then. Atanu goes 10. (Where was this in qualification, Atanu!) Pravin with a 8 and that puts the onus on Rai...9. So it’s 28-27 to KAZ as they go again.
Archery, men’s team event round of 16, set 3: KAZ pull one back! 29-28 at the halfway mark. KAZ go 9-10-9 and have their best round yet with 57. Rai starts with a 8 and that means this set is done with before Pravin and Atanu can even shoot. They do 10-10 but Rai’s 8 took the set away from India. 4-2 lead for India.
Archery, men’s team event round of 16, set 3: The trailing team starts off in archery and it is KAZ again. KAZ start with 10-10-9. Setting the pace!
Archery, men’s team event round of 16, set 2: INDIA take set 2! 8-8-8 for the KAZ archers and the Indians are in good spirits while going for their first rounds 10-9-9. KAZ then go with 9-9-8 and this should go India’s way. India have made things harder with Rai and Pravin going 8 and 7! ATANU steps up and finishes with 9.
Archery, men’s team event round of 16, IND 2-0 KAZ: The weather advisories are all out and about in Tokyo today. There are gusts of wind at the range here too. But India did so well to bounce back in that first set.
Archery, men’s team event round of 16: FIRST SET AND TWO POINTS TO INDIA. KAZ start with 10-9-9, India return with 9-9-8. Deficit in the first set. KAZ then go 8-8-10 to give India a chance back. A brilliant 10 from Pravin and then Atanu goes last this time around and nails a 10!
Archery, men’s team event round of 16: India go with Atanu, Pravin and Tarundeep as the order KAZ start off, 2 arrows each in rotation for the three archers in each set.
Archery, men’s team event round of 16: We are underway!
Archery
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athlete
|Archery
|6:00
|Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations
|IND vs KAZ
Fencing, women’s sabre individual: If you are looking for a quick primer on Fencing ahead of Bhavani Devi’s second bout.
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|7:40
|Women's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|IND Bhavani Devi vs FRA Manon Brunet (seeded 4)
Fencing, women’s sabre individual, table of 64: Bhavani Devi wins India’s first ever fencing match in the history of Olympics. The Tunisian youngster, ranked lower than the Indian, did not stand a chance from the start. Bhavani Devi was pumped from the first ‘En Garde’ and led all the way through. She will face the 4th seed next.
Fencing, women’s sabre individual, table of 64: BHAVANI DEVI IS THROUGH!
Fencing, women’s sabre individual, table of 64: The Tunisian just delaying the inevitable. Makes it 3-14.
Fencing, women’s sabre individual, table of 64: Bhavani Devi now leads 13-1.
Fencing, women’s sabre individual, table of 64: First period is complete with the first fencer reaching 8 points. And it is Devi without a reply from Tunisian youngster! Indian leads 8-0 ahead of a break.
Fencing, women’s sabre individual, table of 64: SIX straight points for Bhavani Devi. She is pumped for this,
Fencing, women’s sabre individual, table of 64: We are off! The winner being either the first to reach 15 points or whomever has the most points after the rounds are complete. Devi starts with 4 straight points.
Fencing, women’s sabre individual, table of 64: It is a sport that is supposedly as fast to watch as it is to compete! But, ironically, we are delayed and are set for a slow start. The electrical wirings are checked and we are set.
Fencing, women’s sabre individual, table of 64: Bhavani Devi is competing in the women’s individual sabre. Her official FIE rank is 42 and she is seeded 29 at the Games out of 36 competitors in her category. TUN Ben Azizi Nadia (ranked 384) is her opponent in this early round.
Women's sabre individual - IND
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|5:30
|Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64
|CA Bhavani Devi vs TUN Ben Azizi Nadia (ranked 384)
|7:40
|Women's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|TBD vs FRA Brunet (ranked 4)
Fencing, women’s sabre individual: If you are not in the mood for reading words about the event, how about two short videos?
05.20 am: India’s day at the #Olympics begins with a slice of history. In a sport that has been around in every edition of the modern Games, an 🇮🇳 athlete will compete for the first time. It’s Bhavani Devi in the sabre event.
Tokyo 2020: Ahead of Bhavani Devi’s debut, a primer to fencing – one of Olympics’ oldest events
05.15 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of Monday’s action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It’s a Monday that doesn’t especially scream out “medal!” from India’s point of view... and especially after a deflating Sunday. There were heartbreaks, close calls, and disappointments through the day for Indians. There were some good moments too with wins for PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Manika Batra as well as an impressive outing the rowers.
Monday witnesses more Indians in action of course and there are some potentially exciting moments in store, even if there are no medal favourites in play.