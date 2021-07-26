Tokyo Olympics Watch: Indian boxer Amit Panghal on his journey to Tokyo 2020 and the expectations of a medal Panghal and his family reflect on the sacrifices they have made. Scroll Staff An hour ago PTI Play Tokyo 2020: A medal favourite on Olympics debut, boxer Amit Panghal is ready to live up to the hype Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. boxing indian boxing Amit Panghal tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments