India at Tokyo 2020, day 4 live updates: 10m air pistol mixed team qualification begins
Updates through Tuesday at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Follow Scroll.in’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games coverage here.
Live updates
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: It’s the nature of the beast a 7 and 8 from Abhishek in his first 15 shots, a 95 from YSD in her first series and the second Indian pair are already going to struggle with making the cut for second stage. Only 8 pairs out of 20 progress to stage 2.
Saurabh Chaudhary, series scores: 98
Manu Bhaker, series scores: 97
Abhishek Verma, series scores: 92
Yashaswini Singh Deswal, series scores: 95
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: Saurabh is setting the pace with the speed as well as accuracy early on! 98 from his first series and has started the second series with 3 10s too. Manu still shooting the first series, but shooting well.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: Great start in the first series for Manu-Saurabh. Abhishek however has shot a 7 in his first series and that is going to be tough to recover from.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: We are underway folks! (Reminder shooting qualification is not broadcast, so we will have to make do with live scores).
So how does the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification work?
- Teams in pairs. A total of 40 shooters (20 pairs) on the official start list.
- Two pairs from India. Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker & Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Singh Deswal.
- Stage 1: three series of 10-shots by each team member
- Stage 2: top eight pairs of 1st round to shoot two series of 10-shots by each team member
- Teams 3 vs 4 for Bronze medal match, Teams 1 vs 2 for Gold medal match
05.10 am: Hello all and welcome to our daily coverage of India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It’s day four. It is a very top heavy schedule for India on Tuesday, packed with events in the morning. hooters have to recover from their individual events. Men’s hockey team has to bounce back from a damaging 1-7 defeat. Just a couple of narratives to set the tone.
It’s a massive morning. We will leave it at that for now.
India at Tokyo 2020: Day 4 complete schedule
The mixed team shooting events (making their Olympics debut) are upon us and we start off with qualifications. First up, the pistol.
10M Air Pistol Mixed Team
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Medal event?
|Location
|5:30
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1
| Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary
Yashaswini Deswal & Abhishek Verma
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|6.15
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2
|TBD
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|7.30 onwards
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal matches
|Bronze followed by Gold
|YES
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range