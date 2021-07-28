India at Tokyo 2020 day 5 as it happened: Deepika, Sindhu in rounds of 16, Rani in QF
Scroll across the table or swipe right to view all columns.
India's schedule for July 29
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Sport
|Location
|Medal event?
|Badminton
|6:15 approx
|Women's Singles Round of 16
|PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (DEN)
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 3
|No (2nd match on court 3)
|Hockey
|6:00
|Men's Pool A
|India vs Argentina
|Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch
|Golf
|4:00
|Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1
|Anirban Lahiri & Udayan Mane
|Kasumigaseki Country Club
|Shooting
|5:30
|25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision
|Rahi Sarnobat & Manu Bhaker
|Asaka Shooting Range - 25m Range
|No (Just one stage. Rapid qualification is on Friday)
|Archery
|7:31
|Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations
|Atanu Das vs Yu Cheng Deng (TPE)
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|Archery
|8.10
|Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminations
|If Atanu Das wins R64
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|Sailing
|8:35
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 07
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Fujisawa
|Sailing
|8:35
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 05
|KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar
|Zushi
|Sailing
|8:45
|Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 07
|Nethra Kumanan
|Fujisawa
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 06
|KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar
|Zushi
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 08
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Fujisawa
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 08INDKUMANAN Nethra
|Nethra Kumanan
|Fujisawa
|Rowing
|5:20
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final B
|Arvind Singh / Arjun Lal Jat
|Sea Forest Waterway
|Not for medals, only for 7-12 classification
|Boxing
|8:48
|Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
|Satish Kumar vs JAM Ricardo Brown
|Kokugikan Arena
|Boxing
|15:36
|Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
|MC Mary Kom vs COL Ingrit Lorena Valencia
|Kokugikan Arena
|Swimming
|16:16
|Men's 100m Butterfly - Heat 2
|Sajan Prakash
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
