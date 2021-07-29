India at Tokyo 2020 day 6 live updates: PV Sindhu, Mary Kom return to action, men’s hockey vs ARG
Updates through Thursday at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Follow Scroll.in’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games coverage here.
Live updates
Rowing, Lightweight Double Sculls: Dattu Bhokanal (men’s singles Sculls) had a 13th placed finish at Rio 2016 for India’s previous best at the Games in rowing. Arvind Singh/Arjun Jat Lal had already bettered that by reaching final B. They finish 11th overall.
Shooting, women’s 25m pistol: The first stage of qualification – the precision round – for women’s 25m pistol is underway. India’s Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker are in the fray. The second stage of qualification is tomorrow followed by final for the top 8.
Rowing, Lightweight Double Sculls final B: Here’s how the Indian rowers finished their campaigns. An impressive 11th which, as per PTI, is the best ever for Indian rowing at Olympic Games.
Rowing, Lightweight Double Sculls final B: India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finish fifth in this race and an overall position of 11th. A close race between the top crews here, the Indians a bit further behind.
Rowing, Lightweight Double Sculls: The Indians came through the repechage for a place in Semifinal A/B where they finished sixth and then qualified for Final B to be in the 12 crews.
Rowing: The Indians are in action in the Final B of their event, to determine places 7-12.
05.15 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of India at Tokyo 2020.
For the second day running there are no medal events on paper for India but a lot of the big names will look to take a step closer to the podium on Thursday.
Rahi Sarnobat, PV Sindhu and Mary Kom, three of India’s major medal prospects, are in action. Archer Atanu Das will also begin his campaign in Men’s individual event.